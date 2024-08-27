Almarai Fourth-Most Valuable Dairy Brand Globally In 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) For the second year in a row, Almarai has been recognized as the fourth most valuable dairy company globally for 2024 by Brand Finance, the leader in brand valuation. This ranking followed a 16% yearly increase in the value of the Almarai brand, which reached $3.9 billion, as per Brand Finance's 2024 annual Global Brand Report, which ranks Almarai among the top five fastest-growing brands.

The value of Almarai is estimated at over SAR 56.40 billion in the Saudi stock market. The company's dairy sector is the largest. It began in 1977 as a dairy company before expanding into an integrated food company that included juices, baked goods, poultry, and infant food.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Abdullah Albader, CEO of Almarai, stated that this classification reflects the company's commitment to delivering high-quality and high-nutritional-value food products, thus enhancing its global leadership in the food sector.

Almarai is the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and is today the largest food and beverage producer and distributor in the Middle East. Its high-quality food products reach more than 120 million consumers in the Kingdom, the Arabian Gulf, Egypt, and Jordan.

