(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) --



1966 -- Kuwait pipe industries company established with a capital of KD 750,000, with the objective of manufacturing, producing, importing, maintaining and installing all types of pipes.

1990 -- Iraqi forces imposed a siege on embassies in the State of Kuwait to force them close and relocate to Baghdad.

1991 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad lit a torch that marked beginning of school year in the wake of the liberation of the State of Kuwait from the invasion and of Iraq. The Amir, in the ceremony that was held at Bayan Palace, said the tyrant of Baghdad wanted to erase everything in the State of Kuwait including education. Iraqi forces transformed schools in Kuwait into detention facilities.

2009 -- Ministry of Public Works announced a technical failure at Mishref water treatment facility causing submerge of pumbs and triggering gas emissions.

2015 -- Former parliament member Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf passed away at age of 93. The deceased was an MP in parliaments of 1963, 1967, 1971, 1975, 1981 and 1985.

2022 -- Ministry of Health launched the first phase of the new Al-Farwaniya Hospital.

ag













MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108596291