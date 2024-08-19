Azerbaijan In Focus: Celebrating World Photography Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Every year on August 19, the photographers around the globe come
together to celebrate World Photography Day, which commemorates the
invention of the daguerreotype in 1837 by Nicephorus Knipex and
Louis Daguerre, Azernews reports.
Scientist Louis Daguerre was the first to discover this
practical method of photography. After his name, this way of taking
pictures is called daguerreotype photography.
On August 19, 1839, the first French government declared August
19 as World Photography Day, which encourages photographers to
share their work and connect with others within the field.
Activities may include exhibitions, online contests, or social
media campaigns where individuals demonstrate their images under
designated themes, thus fostering a global appreciation for the art
of photography.
Azerbaijan has a rich and dynamic history of photography, dating
back to the late 19th century.
Baku Photography House
A landmark development in promoting photography in Azerbaijan
was the establishment of the Azerbaijan Photography House.
Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the old Zanjerli Bina
mansion with the support of the Baku Photography House.
It includes four exhibition halls. Expositions are devoted to
documentary, national and world photographic art.
In addition to the regular photographic exhibitions, Baku
Photography House holds photography courses, creative evenings,
lectures, master classes and photo tours.
Gilavar Photo Club
Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and
support talented photographers.
2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that
promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.
The club's participants are actively engaged in local and
international photo contests.
Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the
International Association of Art Photographers.
In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official
representative at the association.
