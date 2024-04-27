Maithripala Has Not Implicated Any Sri Lankan Over Easter Attacks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former President Maithripala Sirisena has not implicated any Sri Lankan over the Easter Sunday attacks, in his statement provided to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Government said.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles told Parliament that while he cannot reveal more details as the matter is before court, the former President did not mention any Sri Lankan as being the main link in the Easter Sunday attacks.

Sirisena had claimed he had vital information related to the 2019 suicide bombings.

The CID had later recorded a statement from Sirisena and the matter is now in court.

Meanwhile, Alles also told Parliament that investigations have not revealed any links between the head of state intelligence service Suresh Sallay and the bombers.

The Minister also invited the opposition, the Catholic Church and others who have information related to the attacks to work with the Police to share details and help complete the investigations.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500. (Colombo Gazette)