Baladiya Invites Participation In Earth Hour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

DOHA, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (Baladiya) is encouraging the people of Qatar to participate in the 2024 Earth Hour celebration by turning off lights and non-essential electronic devices from 8:30pm to 9:30pm today.

“For a More Sustainable Future Join us today for #EarthHour by turning off the lights and non-essential electronic devices for one hour from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM,” the ministry shared on its social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in combating climate change.

The Earth Hour is an initiative launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 in Sydney, Australia.

It quickly gained global attention and evolved from a local initiative to a widespread global campaign. Earth Hour has become one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, aimed at combating climate change.

Among the primary goals of celebrating Earth Hour is to support global action against the impacts of climate change and to raise awareness about its dangers among individuals in society.

This event encourages people around the world to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour, symbolizing their commitment to the planet.

Qatar's celebration of Earth Hour seeks not only to encourage the rationalization of electricity consumption among individuals and institutions but also to underscore the significance of environmental preservation.

The initiative serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard our planet and foster the adoption of renewable, eco-friendly energy sources over those detrimental to the environment.

Furthermore, Earth Hour aligns with Qatar's broader goals to cultivate a sustainable lifestyle within the local community, aiming to minimize reliance on environmentally harmful energy sources and reduce carbon emissions.

Through this annual observance, Qatar reinforces the vital role each individual and institution plays in protecting the earth, promoting environmental stewardship, and contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for all.