Srilankan Airlines And Korean Air Announce Codeshare Deal

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) SriLankan Airlines and Korean Air announced a codeshare partnership effective from 15 March, presenting enhanced travel options and connections for customers of both airlines travelling between Colombo and Seoul.

SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Richard Nuttall stated:“We are delighted to launch our first-ever codeshare partnership with Korean Air, and boost the connectivity between Colombo and Seoul. The passenger traffic between the two cities continues to exceed our expectations, and the partnership will only help us grow our presence in this route in a manner that is fast and economical for the airline, and give more reasons for customers to choose SriLankan Airlines.”

The new partnership enables SriLankan Airlines to codeshare on flights operated between Singapore and Seoul Incheon by Korean Air, making it possible for passengers to travel on a single, SriLankan Airlines' ticket between Colombo and Incheon via Singapore. At the same time, Korean Air will codeshare on flights operated by SriLankan Airlines between Colombo and the cities of Seoul Incheon; Singapore; Chennai in India; and Male in the Maldives.

SriLankan Airlines currently operates a twice-weekly direct service between Colombo and Incheon. With SriLankan Airlines tapping into Korean Air's extensive Far Eastern network through codeshare collaboration, passengers of SriLankan now have the choice of daily flights between Colombo and Seoul via Singapore.

Passengers of Korean Air also gain access to SriLankan Airlines' high-powered network in the Indian Subcontinent. SriLankan Airlines has India and the Maldives covered coast-to-coast. The airline operates nearly 100 flights a week across nine Indian cities and 23 flights a week to the Maldives. This includes triple daily plus flights between Colombo and Chennai and triple daily flights between Colombo and Male.

The codeshare flights are available for sale through the online reservation systems and sales offices of SriLankan Airlines and Korean Air, and external online and offline travel agencies. Customers of both airlines can take advantage of the multiple flight options as well as seamless connections afforded by the convenience of a single ticket on multi-sector journeys, which includes through check-in and baggage transfer.

The commencement of the codeshare partnership between SriLankan Airlines and Korean Air marks a milestone in enhancing connectivity between Sri Lanka and South Korea. With increased flight choices, streamlined connections, and improved market presence, both airlines are poised to deliver an enhanced travel experience for passengers while fostering stronger ties between the two nations. (Colombo Gazette)