Use of Acrylic Acid in the Paint and Coatings Powered the Industry

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The acrylic acid market will stand at USD 12.1 billion in 2023, powering at a rate of 3.2% by the end of this decade to touch a value of USD 14.9 billion by 2030.

This is because of the growing requirement for paints and coatings and superabsorbent polymers, the growing usage of polymers in the making of glazing, lighting fixtures, and electronic displays, and the growing consumption of surface coatings, surfactants, and adhesives & sealants.



On the basis of derivative, the SAP category has a significant share. This has a lot to do with its properties, for example being appropriate for water-absorbing applications as well as baby diapers, controlled released drugs, adult incontinence pads, and absorbent medical dressings.



Furthermore, these polymers are prepared by the use of raw materials for example sodium hydroxide and acrylic acid to form polyacrylic acid. Likewise, glacial acrylic acid is a key feedstock material put to use in the SAP manufacturing.

Furthermore, acrylic acid manufacturers are involved in downstream product manufacturing, for example glacial acrylic acid and acrylate esters.



While, the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate category will have significant growth in the years to come. This can be due to the fact that it is used for the production of highly porous and fast swelling superabsorbent hydrogels, as it is a supple liquid. It is extensively used for producing high-quantity paints and inks, which are generally used in the construction, paints and coatings, and automotive sectors.



Another use is the manufacture of UV-cured coatings. These coatings are cured or hardened by revealing them to UV light and are then put to use in the packaging and printing industry.



APAC acrylic acid market is the largest and fastest growing, progressing at the highest rate of 4% in the years to come. This is as a result of the financial development and the growing requirement for consumer goods in India, China and Japan. Also, South Asian nations, for example Taiwan, Indonesia, and South Korea, are observing high financial growth.





