Philippines On P Of New South China Seald War

Over the weekend, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko sounded alarm bells over reports alleging widespread environmental damage wrought by Chinese forces across disputed waters.

According to Philippine authorities, dozens of Chinese militia vessels inflicted“extensive” and

“severe damage” on coral reefs and marine environment in the seabed of Rozul and Escoda shoals in the Spratly group of islands.

The accusations came just days after the Philippines also accused China of “dangermaneuvers” against its resupply missions to the Second Thomas Shoal, which hosts a Filipino marine detachment atop a grounded ship, the Sierra Madre.



On the platform now renamed X (formerly known as Twitter) the Japanese envoy to Manila said :

It didn't take long before the Chinese Embassy responded, accusing Tokyo of engaging in “disinformation” while zeroing in on the latter's recent release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.



Beyond word wars with Beijing, however, Manila and its allies are exploring more radical measures in the South China Sea. On the one hand, the Philippines is considering filing legal cases against China at relevant international bodies, building on its earlier arbitration victory against the Asian powerhouse.

Meanwhile, some American experts are pushing for even more extreme options, including the deployment oftroops to the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island as well as the establishment of combined Philippineforward operating bases over contested features such as the Second Thomas Shoal.

Since Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's state visit to Beijing in January, maritime tensions in the South China Sea have only worsened, with both sides taking an increasingly uncompromising stance.



Marcos and Xi in January. Photo: Asia Times files

While Beijing has tightened the noose around Philippine vessels and Philippine-held land features in the disputed areas, most recently releasing a new“10-dash-line” map, Manila has aggressively doubled down on its defense cooperation with Western allies.

Crucially, Manila also adopted an aggressive public diplomacy approach by, among other things, proactively exposing alleged harassment and violations of international law by Chinese forces across Philippine waters.

