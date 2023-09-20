To commemorate the event, Mars hosted a special event attended by government officials from the Kingdom in King Abdullah Economic City.

U.S-headquartered food manufacturer Mars. Incorporated recently marked ten years of operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

To commemorate the event, Mars hosted a special event attended by government officials from the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA); U.S. Consulate General Jeddah; Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources; and King Abdullah Economic City.

The event was graced by Eng. Mohammed Al Swailem, Deputy Minister for Industrial Services – Ministry of Industry, Mr. Fares Asad, General Consul of the United States in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Nabeel Khoja, Secretary General of the Economic and Special Bonded Zones Authority

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Blas Maquivar – President, Global Emerging Markets said:“Mars' commitment to this region has been unwavering for more than 50 years, as has the Kingdom's support to our operations, activities and ambition. As we look ahead, we remain committed to Saudi Arabia and its vision for sustainability, diversity and localization. Our factory here is a testament to our principles of quality, responsibility and mutuality, operating safely and sustainably with a diverse and thriving team. We look forward to continuing our journey in the Kingdom in a way that fully aligns with the vision of Saudi Arabia”

Eng. Mohammed Al-Swailem, Deputy Minister for Industrial Services at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources:“The relationship between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the private sector is a strong one and we look forward to more successes in localizing technologies and generating job opportunities in accordance with what was stipulated in the National Strategy for Industry to work side by side to build a bright industrial future in our Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.”

Mars History in Saudi Arabia:

Speaking about Mars in Saudi Arabia Mr. Obai Rahimi – Corporate Affairs Director Middle East and Africa said:”While Mars has been integral to the evolving Saudi landscape for over 50 years, it established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at King Abdullah Economic City in the Kingdom in 2013, with an initial investment of SAR300 million.

The facility has been instrumental in producing a wide range of Mars' iconic Galaxy® chocolates, contributing to the local economy and fulfilling the consumers' demand for high-quality confectionery in the Kingdom.

Over the years and since the establishment of the manufacturing facility, Mars has continued to invest towards the Kingdom, with an additional SAR190 million allocated for the establishment of a repacking line for its chocolate brands. In 2019, the company further expanded its commitment to Saudi Arabia with an investment of SAR83 million to build a cocoa crumb oven, becoming the only Mars factory in the Middle East and Africa region producing such material”.

Saudi Arabia factory operations:

Mars' Saudi Arabia factory produces 15 thousand tons of confectionery per year and 59 different S(Stock Keeping Units). It hosts strong exporting capabilities, with the factory's reach extending far beyond the Kingdom's borders, and to 16 destinations across GCC countries as well as Egypt, India and Iraq.

The factory has also achieved high standards of excellence in food safety, hygiene, and Halal certification, and has been awarded a Grade A+ certification by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) as part of the local food manufacturers' evaluation program.

Foon DE&I and Sustainability:

Saudization, sustainability, and diversity are critically important components of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Mars works in alignment with this overarching vision and hosts a team of 79 associates at its Saudi manufacturing site, representing ten different nationalities. The company has – to date – achieved a Saudization rate of 65% across all organizational levels, from top management to shop floor associates. Mars is also dedicated to fostering gender diversity, with female representation across its operations in the Kingdom increasing from 4% in 2021 to 15% in 2023.

Sustainability as well is a core fofor Mars; the Saudi Arabia facility was one of the first manufacturing sites in the region to achieve LEED Gold certification for green buildings. It has implemented comprehensive energy and water management initiatives, including optimizing the mold wash process using treated water provided by the city. The factory is also committed to waste management, and has achieved a 100% recycling rate, successfully converting waste into compost and fertilizer.

Looking towards a sustainable future:

The Mars' Saudi Arabia factory has been selected to participate in the second phase of the“Saudi Future Factories” program, a program spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in Saudi Arabia. This program aims to transform 4,000 factories into operationally and technically advanced facilities, contributing to the Kingdom's industrial progress and sustainability goals.

About Mars:

Mars has been in the Saudi market for over 50 years through its products. Benefiting from our deep understanding of the Saudi Market, to maintain our growth and our leading position in the region, Mars built a state-of-the-art factory in 2013 at King Abdullah Economic City, being the first food manufacturing site in the Economic City producing a wide range of Galaxy products in addition to the re-packing line and Crumb oven the main ingredient in chocolate making.