Over 90% Of Indian Workers Prioritise Happiness At Work Overlary,Ys Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Surpassing the global average, around 50% of knowledge workers in India share a healthy relationship with work, according to the HP's Work Relation Index. The index also found that nearly 90 per cent of knowledge workers are willing to take salary cut for better work relationship in India.
The index also reflected on how Gen Z and even millennial also prioritise work relationship over their salary. As per the index, around 97% of Gen Z and Millennial knowledge workers in India are ready to sacrifice a portion of their salary for a more fulfilling work relationship.The study highlighted upon the favourable work relationship Indians share with their company compared to employees working abroad. The findings reveal that 50% of Indian knowledge workers exhibit a sense of workplace contentment against only 27% of the global workforce reporting a healthy relationship with work.“We're seeing a major change in what matters most to India's workforce. They're seeking job satisfaction through flexibility, mental well-being, effective leadership, and the right tools,\" said Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India market.He also suggested that the same can be achieved by the companies by promoting emotionally intelligent leadership, crafting workplaces that align with these desires, and offering the necessary tools and technology to meet their evolving demands.2 in 5 workers confident on their company for providing right tools for hybrid workPost-covid era is all about hybrid work. However, only 2 out of every five workers in India believe that their company can give them the right tools to support hybrid work. Out of the total Indian workers surveyed, 84% of them want technology chosen based on what they need. Whereas, 75% think it's important to choose where they work.
Among the Indian knowledge workers, 80% believe in the importance of encouraging open emotional communication within the workplace. Remarkably, almost 9 in 10 are even willing to move to a lower-paying job if they could work with leaders who are emotionally intelligent.The survey underlines six key drivers of a thriving work relationship. It includes fulfillment, leadership, people-centricity, skills, tools, and workspace. India particularly excels in fulfilment and skills aspects.The study analysed the responses presented by 15,600 respondents including knowledge workers, IT decision makers, and business leaders in 12 countries. Its sample size stood at 1300 respondents in India.
