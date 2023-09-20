Malaysia Stronglyndemns Storming Of A Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Malaysia strongly condemned on Wednesday the storming of Al-Amosque by extremist Israelis who attacked Palestinian worshipers at one of the mosque's entrances in East Jerusalem last Sunday. The attack on worshipers was a provocative act blatantly violating the sanctity of the holy site and clearly defying the existing historical and legal staof Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, read a statement released by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.
In the statement, Malaysia called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfil its responsibility to hold the Israeli government responsible for its continues aggression against humanity and blatant disregard for countless principles of international law.
It also stressed the imperative need for an immediate cessation of all provocative and violent actions in the interest of preserving peace and security, stating that the international community can no longer overlook Israel's persistent assaults and apartheid policies, which infringe upon the fundamental rights, lives, livelihoods, and dignity of Palestinians from all religibackgrounds in their homeland.
The statement affirmed Malaysia's adherence to its principled position on the right of the Palestinians to their independent, sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Israeli security forces expelled the worshipers from the mosque and prevented Palestinians under the age of 50 from entering the mosque to make way for the Israeli settlers on Rosh Hashanah. The settlers, later on, accompanied and protected by reinforced security forces, stormed the mosque in a provocative manner. (end) aib.sa
