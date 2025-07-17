403
Message from the President of Paris Saint-Germain
(MENAFN- Action PR) As the most unforgettable season draws to a close, I wanted to say to the whole Paris Saint-Germain family, Thank You.
As we look back today, it is easy to forget how demanding the season has been, across so many competitions and countries, at the highest levels and with the hardest groups and pathways. But through our collective spirit – fighting every day for the Club and each other – this season has been the greatest in the history of Paris Saint-Germain.
Winning our magnificent first UEFA Champions League trophy – with the second youngest team on Champions League record, the youngest in Paris Saint-Germain’s history, and playing in a way that endeared commentators all over the world – will be forever marked in the annals of football. Even more so alongside our Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions titles – together with great achievements in handball, judo, women’s football, youth football, eSports, and 26 athletes at the Paris Olympics.
In the USA this past month, of course, we wanted to finish as World Champions following another memorable tournament campaign beating some of the biggest clubs in the world, but after such a long season we can be so very proud of what our players and staff have achieved as runners-up on the global stage.
Everyone has contributed to all these successes – all our Presidents, players, managers, sports directors and staff of the past; and most particularly today I thank our amazing football department and employees, our partners, our incredible coach Luis Enrique, and our soldiers – our players – who defend our institution and fight for the Club every day and every match, both on and off the pitch.
I will also never forget our fans: in Paris, across the whole of France, and internationally – we have the best fans in the world. They have followed the team everywhere – every city and country we go, in the stadiums and streets. They never stopped singing, never stopped believing, and pushed the team – winning or losing – to the very last minute. I am so proud our fans are an example to all fans – and the celebrations we all shared on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and in the Parc des Princes in June will remain with us forever.
However, our project is not just about winning today or tomorrow or short term success – we are building something strong and enduring for the long term. We have so much more to do, and as the song goes “après tant d’années de galères et de combats” we will continue to work harder every day. Always remaining humble, always shaped by the collective where the super-star is the team – and with sporting values and pride in the colours of Paris Saint-Germain and representing France in our hearts.
