403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Samira Farzad, Head of Business Development at HF Quarters
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Despite US President Donald Trump stepping back from more extreme tariff proposals, investors became more selective in May 2025, leading to a clear reallocation of capital across regions and strategies.
European equities emerged as a key beneficiary, attracting GBP 369 million in inflows, the strongest performance since June 2024. In contrast, US equity funds recorded just GBP 115 million in net inflows, their worst monthly figure since September 2023, while UK equity funds saw GBP 449 million in outflows.
Technology stocks, especially those linked to AI, semiconductors, and hardware, were the most net bought, with funds favouring individual stock exposure over broad index trades.
Strategically, May also saw a divergence in fund performance. While multi-strategy and quantitative equity funds capitalised on equity dislocations and volatility, fixed income and commodity-focused strategies faced renewed challenges amid concerns over sovereign debt and erratic price movements.
Additionally, long positions in oil gained traction as hedge funds looked to hedge geopolitical risk in the Middle East. As tensions increase, geopolitical tensions could become a strong driver of change for hedge fund strategies.
European equities emerged as a key beneficiary, attracting GBP 369 million in inflows, the strongest performance since June 2024. In contrast, US equity funds recorded just GBP 115 million in net inflows, their worst monthly figure since September 2023, while UK equity funds saw GBP 449 million in outflows.
Technology stocks, especially those linked to AI, semiconductors, and hardware, were the most net bought, with funds favouring individual stock exposure over broad index trades.
Strategically, May also saw a divergence in fund performance. While multi-strategy and quantitative equity funds capitalised on equity dislocations and volatility, fixed income and commodity-focused strategies faced renewed challenges amid concerns over sovereign debt and erratic price movements.
Additionally, long positions in oil gained traction as hedge funds looked to hedge geopolitical risk in the Middle East. As tensions increase, geopolitical tensions could become a strong driver of change for hedge fund strategies.
إخلاء المسؤولية القانونية:
تعمل شركة "شبكة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا للخدمات المالية" على توفير المعلومات "كما هي" دون أي تعهدات أو ضمانات... سواء صريحة أو ضمنية.إذ أن هذا يعد إخلاء لمسؤوليتنا من ممارسات الخصوصية أو المحتوى الخاص بالمواقع المرفقة ضمن شبكتنا بما يشمل الصور ومقاطع الفيديو. لأية استفسارات تتعلق باستخدام وإعادة استخدام مصدر المعلومات هذه يرجى التواصل مع مزود المقال المذكور أعلاه.
الأخبار الأكثر تداولاً
"إي بوينت زيرو" تعيّن رئيساً تنفيذياً لتسريع التحوّل العالمي نحو الطاقة النظيفة ومواكبة تطوّرات الذكاء الاصطناعي
تفاصيل الرد الإيراني على إسرائيل 6 موجات من الصواريخ الباليستية والمسيرات
مسلسل "الكذبة" يعود من جديد على منصة ڤيو حصرياً في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
المملكة العربية السعودية تستعرض عدداً من الشركات الناشئة الواعدة في معرض VivaTech 2025، وتسلّط الضوء على القوة المتنامية للمملكة في مجال الابتكار
سلطان عمان: نسعى لإنهاء الأزمة بين إيران وإسرائيل ومنع تفاقمها
فلاي دبي تمدد تعليق الرحلات مؤقتاً إلى 4 دول