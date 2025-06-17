  |    سياسة       اقتصاد            نفط وطاقة      ترفيه          رياضة     
امريكا      اوروبا      عرب      اسيا      افريقيا   
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Samira Farzad, Head of Business Development at HF Quarters

Today's markets analysis on behalf of Samira Farzad, Head of Business Development at HF Quarters

2025-06-17 02:39:58
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Despite US President Donald Trump stepping back from more extreme tariff proposals, investors became more selective in May 2025, leading to a clear reallocation of capital across regions and strategies.
European equities emerged as a key beneficiary, attracting GBP 369 million in inflows, the strongest performance since June 2024. In contrast, US equity funds recorded just GBP 115 million in net inflows, their worst monthly figure since September 2023, while UK equity funds saw GBP 449 million in outflows.
Technology stocks, especially those linked to AI, semiconductors, and hardware, were the most net bought, with funds favouring individual stock exposure over broad index trades.
Strategically, May also saw a divergence in fund performance. While multi-strategy and quantitative equity funds capitalised on equity dislocations and volatility, fixed income and commodity-focused strategies faced renewed challenges amid concerns over sovereign debt and erratic price movements.
Additionally, long positions in oil gained traction as hedge funds looked to hedge geopolitical risk in the Middle East. As tensions increase, geopolitical tensions could become a strong driver of change for hedge fund strategies.


MENAFN17062025006667014463ID1109683430

إخلاء المسؤولية القانونية:
تعمل شركة "شبكة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا للخدمات المالية" على توفير المعلومات "كما هي" دون أي تعهدات أو ضمانات... سواء صريحة أو ضمنية.إذ أن هذا يعد إخلاء لمسؤوليتنا من ممارسات الخصوصية أو المحتوى الخاص بالمواقع المرفقة ضمن شبكتنا بما يشمل الصور ومقاطع الفيديو. لأية استفسارات تتعلق باستخدام وإعادة استخدام مصدر المعلومات هذه يرجى التواصل مع مزود المقال المذكور أعلاه.

Date

Category

Comments

No comment

Tags

Label

آخر الأخبار

البحث