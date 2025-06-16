403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The US Dollar stabilized near its lowest levels since early 2022 as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of a pivotal week for monetary policy. With the Federal Reserve’s rate decision due on Wednesday, markets could remain cautious.
Yields rose across the curve, with the US 10-year Treasury yield climbing above 4.4%, as investors repriced monetary policy risks. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, but traders will scrutinize the updated projections and Chair Powe’l’s tone for clues on whether the central bank could turn more dovish later this year.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remain a key short-term risk factor for the greenback. Escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran have driven demand for safe-haven assets and could fuel some volatility and risk aversion.
Looking forward, with retail sales and jobless claims data due this week, forex traders could remain cautious ahead of the FOMC decision.
Yields rose across the curve, with the US 10-year Treasury yield climbing above 4.4%, as investors repriced monetary policy risks. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, but traders will scrutinize the updated projections and Chair Powe’l’s tone for clues on whether the central bank could turn more dovish later this year.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remain a key short-term risk factor for the greenback. Escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran have driven demand for safe-haven assets and could fuel some volatility and risk aversion.
Looking forward, with retail sales and jobless claims data due this week, forex traders could remain cautious ahead of the FOMC decision.
إخلاء المسؤولية القانونية:
تعمل شركة "شبكة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا للخدمات المالية" على توفير المعلومات "كما هي" دون أي تعهدات أو ضمانات... سواء صريحة أو ضمنية.إذ أن هذا يعد إخلاء لمسؤوليتنا من ممارسات الخصوصية أو المحتوى الخاص بالمواقع المرفقة ضمن شبكتنا بما يشمل الصور ومقاطع الفيديو. لأية استفسارات تتعلق باستخدام وإعادة استخدام مصدر المعلومات هذه يرجى التواصل مع مزود المقال المذكور أعلاه.
الأخبار الأكثر تداولاً
هل تدخل الولايات المتحدة الحرب على إيران؟
هل تعرض ترمب للخديعة من قبل نتنياهو؟
ترمب: من الممكن أن نتدخل لمساعدة إسرائيل
سوني توسع مجموعتها من شاشات LED بإطلاق سلسلة شاشات Crystal LED CAPRI
أردوغان يعرض على ترمب الوساطة لحل النزاع النووي الإيراني
ثاندر تطلق منصة Thndr Trader للمستثمرين المحترفين اليوم