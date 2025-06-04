403
Why Sugarcane Matters: A Crop with the Power to Drive Environmental Progress
(MENAFN- Ethical team) Date 04tth June, London: As World Environment Day 2025 approaches on Thursday 5th June, Bonsucro—the leading global non-profit uniting the sugarcane sect—r—highlights its vital role in advancing environmental progress. Through its rigorous Production Standard and collaborative multi-stakeholder platform, Bonsucro works to drive positive transformation across the sugarcane sector.
Why sugarcane matters on World Environment Day:
With the nature and climate crisis accelerating, deforestation rates rising, and the world counting down to COP30—th“ “Nature”COP” in —razil—the spotlight is on food systems and commodities that shape ou’ planet’s future. Producing sugarcane, a global staple, presents both social and environmental challenges but is also a prime example of a crop that can be grown more sustainably to address some of the issues facing our planet.
While sugarcane can be a resource-intensive crop, when produced responsibly, it holds immense potential - reducing emissions, sequestering carbon and improving soil health. In fact, its benefits align directly with the theme of World Environment Day 2025, #BeatPlasticPollution, which calls for global action to end plastic pollution by promoting sustainable alternatives and circular approaches. When manufactured from sustainably produced sugarcane, bioplastics offer a renewable, plant-based source of raw material, helping to move away from fossil fuel-based plastics.
In addition to bioplastics, sugarcane is also used for food, fuel and energy, but its production has been linked to deforestation, water scarcity, greenhouse gas emissions, and labour rights abuses. Yet, with the right standards, innovation, and collective action, sugarcane can become a model for sustainable agric—lture—demonstrating how food systems can be transformed to protect people and the planet, especially as the world looks to COP30 for leadership on World Environment Day.
Bonsucro’s extensive database gathered from over 180 certified mills shows that certified farms lower their environmental footprint across key metrics whilst increasing yields, advancing worker rights and improving operational efficiencies. As the world unites to protect our planet, we are committed to harnessing sugarcane’s potential to build more resilient, climate-positive agricultural systems.
Danielle Morley, CEO, BonsucroWorld Environment Day: we call on the entire sugarcane sector to step up efforts to protect nature, act on climate, and respect for human rights and to build a more resilient, sustainable future with Bonsu—ro —start from wherever you are, and we will suppo”t you”
Key Talking Points for Interviews
1. Sugarcane in bioplastics
. Why: Sugarcane derivatives, like ethanol produced from molasses and bagasse, are playing an increasingly important role in the production of bioplastics, offering a renewable alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics.
. Solution: Bonsucro certification ensures the sustainable sourcing of sugarcane for bioplastics, particularly PLA (Polylactic Acid). Bonsucro members like Corbion have the assurance that the sugarcane used to produce polylactic acid was grown supporting the principles of sustainable agriculture. PLA bioplastics are 100% bio-based and have a low carbon footprint compared to fossil-based plastics.
2. Sugarcane can be part of the climate solution
. Why:Sugarcane production generates 400 million tons of CO₂ equivalent annually, with two-thirds of emissions from farming and a fifth from milling. Climate change is already impacting yields, worker health, and supply chains.
. Solution:As the climate and nature crisis deepens, the world is looking for scalable solutions in agriculture. Bonsucro is leading the sector in setting science-based climate targets and providing practical tools to measure and reduce emissions to improve the environment.
3. Stop deforestation and protect biodiversity
. Why:Sugarcane expansion can be a major driver of deforestation, in forest frontier countries like Indonesia, threatening critical ecosystems and biodiversity.
. Solution:COP30 is dubbed the “Nature COP, emphasising the need for food systems that protect forests and biodiversity. Bonsucro’s standards help shift production away from sensitive habitats and promote regenerative practices.
4. Improve water stewardship
. Why:Sugarcane is highly water-intensive, often grown in regions already facing water stress. Unsustainable irrigation leads to water depletion and pollution.
. Solution:Water security is integral to climate resilience. Bonsucro-certified producers have achieved up to 42% reductions in water use, demonstrating that change is possible.
5. Uphold human rights and decent work
. Why:The sugarcane sector faces similar challenges to other agricultural sectors, such as forced and child labour, poor working conditions, and low wages, especially in developing countries.
. Solution:Social justice is inseparable from environmental action. Bonsucro’s Production Standard ensures fair wages, and zero tolerance for forced or child labour.
6. Accelerate market uptake of more sustainable sugarcane
. Why:Market demand for certified, sustainable sugarcane drives industry transformation and rewards responsible producers.
. Solution:As legislations require an increasing amount of transparency and accountability related to climate and biodiversity actions, sustainable supply chains are essential for meeting global goals.
Editors Notes:
Case Studies - Climate action is one of the three strategic focus areas for Bonsucro Impact Fund investments.
. The GeRa Cana project taps into the bioenergy sector and aims to reduce the carbon footprint of sugarcane production while lowering operational costs, increasing traceability, and increasing farmers’ income. Expected outcomes include: improved operational management for participating producers; Better access to the Brazilian regulated carbon credits market for rural producers; Greater awareness and understanding of best practices for reducing their carbon footprint.
. The Sowing Water, Harvesting Life project in Nicaragua promotes the sustainable use of water resources and aims to mitigate the effects of climate change, through innovative practices of reforestation, soil conservation, and water harvesting in the areas surrounding participating mill, Ingenio San Antonio.
. This climate adaptation project in Pakistan supports smallholder sugarcane farmers with the adoption of climate-friendly agricultural practices. It tackles multiple sustainability challenges such as inefficient resource management, climate vulnerability, and adoption of sustainable practices among smallholder farmers.
Statistics to Reference – Refer to Bonsucro Outcome Report 2023-24
. Bonsucro has made significant progress in environmental protection and improvements in the sugarcane sector through the implementation of its standards, development of tools and implementation of a number of initiatives and partnerships.
. Growth in renewables - Sugarcane-derived renewable fuels are emerging as an alternative to fossil fuels. Certification via the Bonsucro Production Standard and EU-RED Standard can assist biofuel companies to trade with renewable energy markets around the world. A drive for continuous improvement and sharing best practice can also support sugar mills to become net exporters of electricity from renewable sources e.g. through processing bagasse a byproduct of sugarcane production.
. Emissions reduction - 68% of GHG emissions from sugar and ethanol production occur during growing and farming. On average, Bonsucro certified producers reduce GHG emissions of sugar production by 14% within five years.
. Water stewardship - 42% average reduction in water consumption over five years of certification. Water management techniques and technology used by members include water-flow meters and low-energy, precise irrigation methods.
. Improving soil health - Some members have reduced their fertiliser use by more than 90% since certification, without reducing yield.11% reduction in fertiliser use over five years.18% reduction in nitrogen fertiliser use over five years.100% of certified producers have soil management plans
. Protecting biodiversity - 100% of certified producers had an environmental impact and management plan to protect areas of high conservation value. Certified producers must use integrated pest management plans.
