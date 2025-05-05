403
ila Bank named ‘MENA Retail Bank of the Year’ at the 2025 MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: ila Bank, powered by Bank ABC, has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘MENA Retail Bank of the Year’ by the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) at the 2025 MENA Banking Excellence Awards. The award ceremony took place on 30 April in Dubai, bringing together regional banking leaders to celebrate financial institutions driving innovation and impact in financial services.
The award recognises ila’s phenomenal success in redefining retail banking across the region within just five years of its launch. The Bank was commended for delivering an innovative, fully digital banking experience that has earned the trust and loyalty of users across its markets.
Commenting on the win, Mohamed Almaraj, ila Bank’s CEO, said, “We are honored to receive the ‘MENA Retail Bank of the Year’ title by MEED. This award reinforces ila’s leadership in the region and elevates our profile on the global stage. Our aim has always been to provide a personalised, agile and future-ready banking experience that enriches our customers’ lifestyles and promotes financial inclusion.”
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers for believing in our vision, to the Board and leadership at Bank ABC for their unwavering support, and to the passionate ila team for their commitment to our customer-first approach. We also thank MEED for this recognition of our journey.” added Mr. Almaraj
Commenting on the award rationale, MEED stated: “By reimagining the digital banking journey, ila Bank has set a new regional benchmark for customer experience, innovation, and inclusion. This win recognises a standout transformation that continues to shape the future of retail banking across MENA.”
Since its launch in 2019, ila Bank has built a unique digital banking experience from the ground up. From seamless onboarding in minutes to a premium suite of innovative products and services accessible through its state-of-the-art mobile app – ila has revolutionised banking for a new generation of consumers.
ila customers are empowered to manage their finances at the click of a button, with instant access to innovative conventional in addition to Islamic banking solutions through ‘ila alburaq’. These include innovative saving solutions such as Hassala, Jamiyah, digital Fixed Deposits, life-changing prize account ‘Al Kanz’, Government securities investment solution, multi-currency accounts and an array of instant payments and transfer features. In addition, they can avail a wide range of lifestyle benefits and rewards, through ila’s debit and credit cards and tailored campaigns.
The Bank partners with over 250 local and international merchants to deliver curated offers that provide tangible daily value. A standout initiative is ila’s partnership with Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, offering unmatched travel benefits through the co-branded ila Gulf Air Credit Card.
ila’s rapid growth has been driven by its customer-first approach. Its expansion into Jordan has been a tremendous success, and plans are in place to further penetrate other Middle Eastern markets, advancing financial inclusion and elevating digital banking experiences across the region.
In its fourth edition this year, MEED’s MENA Banking Excellence Awards honours the region’s most innovative and impactful financial institutions and professionals for their excellence in customer service and digital transformation.
