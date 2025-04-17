403
Excellence in African Travel Storytelling Honoured at WTM Africa 2025
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 16 April 2025 – Africa Travel Week (ATW) has announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Media Awards, with five journalists recognised for excellence in travel reporting across the continent. A distinguished judging panel featuring Pat Riddell (National Geographic Traveller UK), Barry Neild (CNN Travel), Ellie Rothnie (Canon Ambassador), and Kojo Bentum-Williams (VoyagesAfriq) selected the winners from a competitive field of entries.
Now in their second year, the ATW Media Awards celebrate outstanding travel journalism that brings Africa's diverse tourism destinations to global audiences. Quality reporting plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions and raising awareness of the continent's travel offerings.
"Compelling storytelling is essential for showcasing Africa's extraordinary destinations and experiences," says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director – Travel, Tourism & RX Africa Marketing. "These award-winning journalists exemplify the highest standards of travel reporting, helping to position Africa within the global tourism conversation."
2025 ATW Media Awards Winners:
DESTINATION FEATURE: Mike UnwinMike Unwin claimed the top prize for his piece "Rock of Ages" in Travel Africa magazine, a vivid exploration of Zimbabwe's UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Matobo Hills.
"I'm delighted that my feature on Bulawayo and the Matobo Hills has won ATW's Destination award," says Unwin. "Bulawayo was where my experience of Africa began – as a teacher many years ago – and I have held a deep affection for this magical corner of the world ever since. Many thanks to the always excellent Travel Africa magazine for allowing me the opportunity to put my feelings into words."
SUSTAINABILITY: Summer Rylander
Summer Rylander's thoughtful analysis "What Does Successful Low-Volume, High-Value Tourism Look Like?" examines Botswana's distinctive approach to balancing tourism development with environmental conservation.
"Sustainability is at the heart of my work as a journalist and I'm proud of this piece, which delves into the ethics of access in relation to the protection of nature and doing right by local communities," says Rylander. "What an honour it is to receive this award! Thank you to the judges and well done to the other nominees."
VISUAL TOURISM: Ryan Enslin
Ryan Enslin's captivating photo essay "A Wild Wild Life" documents the unique wildlife encounters possible in Cape Town, revealing an unexpected side of urban Africa.
"Travel writing and photography have always been deeply personal for me, ways of capturing and sharing the moments that speak directly to my soul," reflects Enslin. "Each story I tell is, in many ways, a passion project, born from a place of curiosity and connection. To have that recognised by the Africa Travel Week Media Awards is incredibly encouraging. It reminds me that these stories, rooted in heart and experience, resonate with others too."
TOURISM NEWS: Shanna Jacobsen
Shanna Jacobsen's investigative report "Addressing the Train-Retain Drain" examines critical staffing challenges facing South Africa's incentive travel industry in the post-pandemic landscape.
"This is a big deal for us – not just to spotlight the skills constraints the incentive travel industry is currently grappling with, but to try find a means to address the issue," notes Jacobsen.
YOUNG TALENT: Qaqamba Matundu
Qaqamba Matundu won for her remarkable report on the rediscovery of South Africa's "lost" golden mole, highlighting both an important conservation milestone and emerging journalistic talent.
"This award is a testament to the power of storytelling and the incredible support I've received along the way from my editor," says Matundu. "Here's to pushing boundaries, sharing impactful stories, and inspiring others in the media industry."
The annual ATW Media Awards are open to all media practitioners including journalists, bloggers, videographers, and photographers producing content related to African travel. The programme forms part of Africa Travel Week's broader initiatives to promote the continent's tourism offerings to international markets.
