Transformative Liver Transplant and Urology Care!

- Vaidam Health) Take advantage of expert liver transplant and urology consultations at the upcoming medical camp on December 19th and 20th in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Don't miss the chance to receive world-class medical care and an expert option from leading Indian specialists. Vaidam health
is organising a two-day camp at Samarkand Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital on Mirzo Ulugbek Street. The consultations will be available from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on December 19th and 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on December 20th. Consultations are complimentary—no fee required.
With easy access to professional care and therapies, Vaidam Health enhances patients' medical journey experience by connecting them with world-renowned healthcare experts and assistance. Two highly regarded experts from Shalby Hospital are brought together in this medical camp: renowned liver transplant surgeon Dr. Shailendra Lalvani and seasoned urologist Dr. Sumit Sharma.
Dr. Lalvani, Director and Head of the Department of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery at Shalby Hospital. He is a highly skilled professional in complex liver transplant procedures, personalised treatment strategies, and advanced surgical options. Dr. Sharma is regarded for his compassionate care in urology, offering insights and management for a wide range of urinary and reproductive health conditions.
The camp will offer valuable insights, community awareness, and cultural exchange to enhance patient care in Uzbekistan.
