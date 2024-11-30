OPPO Reinforces User Trust with Durability in the Reno12 Series

(MENAFN
Editorial) Dubai, UAE, November x, 2024: Following the successful launch of its Reno12 Series in the Middle East, OPPO announced that the latest devices durability features have gained notable popularity among users as a key driver for opting to the Unbeatable AI Phone range.
Being an essential companion for daily life, smartphone
users are increasingly expecting devices not only to deliver powerful performance but also to withstand the tests of time and rigors of everyday use throughout its lifespan. The OPPO Reno12 Series continue to exceed these expectations with its robust OPPO All-Round Armour, aerospace-standard high-strength alloy framework, and advanced cushioning design, ensuring it remains a trusted device for users around the globe built to meet their complex needs for years to come.
The OPPO All-Round Armour
This innovative solution enhances every aspect of the Reno12 with three key breakthroughs: a strong glass for improved resistance, a robust framework for added stability, and an advanced cushioning design to absorb shocks. The OPPO All-Round Armour exemplifies OPPO’s commitment to redefining smartphone durability without compromising on style.
Glass with Superior Strength
At OPPO, we believe that stunning aesthetics should never come at the expense of reliability. To ensure this, we partnered with Corning to use the exceptionally strong Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, one of the most robust options available in its class. Rigorous testing demonstrated its resilience, with the screen remaining flawless after repeated scratches with steel wool under 1000g of pressure, far exceeding everyday use expectations. Additionally, the Reno12 withstood over ten thousand drop tests without shattering, setting a new standard for smartphone durability.
Aerospace-Standard High-Strength Alloy Framework
The OPPO Reno12 achieved an extraordinary balance of slimness and strength with the aerospace-standard alloy framework, AM04. Developed over a year using advanced AI algorithms to optimize copper, magnesium, and silicon proportions, AM04 boasts a yield strength over 280MPa and a tensile strength exceeding 360MPa, meeting aerospace standards while offering impressive anti-corrosion properties and thermal conductivity. Notably, the Reno12's compressive bending resistance has improved by over 10% compared to the previous generation, ensuring resilience under pressure.
Brand New Biomimetic Cushioning Design
The OPPO All-Round Armour introduces an innovative cushioning design that enhances impact protection. Traditional solutions often lose effectiveness over time, but the Reno12 takes inspiration from bionics, mimicking a sponge's internal structure to improve durability. Customized cushioning materials are strategically placed around key components, including tailored technology in the screen packaging for multi-angle impact absorption and dedicated buffering zones in the camera module for optimal shock absorption. Extensive testing on various surfaces shows that the Reno12 withstands drops from one to two meters without functional issues, highlighting its exceptional resilience against everyday accidents.
A Notable Standard
The OPPO Reno12 combines comprehensive protection with exceptional performance. It boasts an IP65 certification for dust and water resistance, ensuring functionality even after an hour in the rain. The device can withstand the pressure of an 8000N car tire (equivalent to a 3.2-ton vehicle) and has endured extreme conditions, including 96 hours in salt fog and thermal shock cycles from -15°C to 65°C at 95% humidity, all without functional failures. Additionally, it has received five SGS Performance Tested certifications, confirming its capabilities in anti-pressure, anti-fall, anti-aging, splash-proof, and scratch resistance.
In summary, the OPPO Reno12 reflects our commitment to crafting a smartphone that not only meets but exceeds expectations in durability and reliability. Built with the aim of setting the standard for reliability and providing a trusted companion for years to come, Reno12 has succeeded to fulfill this promise as a device built to withstand the test of time with grace and resilience.
MENAFN30112024000070016599ID1108940929