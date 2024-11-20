Indegene Expands Global Delivery Network, Announces A New Center In Hyderabad

(MENAFN
Bengaluru, India, November 19, 2024: Indegene, a digital-first life sciences commercialization company, announced a new center in Hyderabad to strengthen its global delivery operations and better address growing business needs.
As the pharma industry faces increasing pressure to innovate and adapt, this new center will play a key role in helping companies accelerate their transformation. This move aligns with Indegene’s purpose: to enable healthcare organizations to be future-ready by combining deep medical expertise with fit-for-purpose technology.
India is rapidly emerging as a critical hub for global pharma companies, fueled by its vast pool of skilled medical and technology talent. These companies are increasingly seeking a partner with core domain expertise and life sciences-contextualized technology to help them scale their operations in a non-linear, technology-led way.
“Indegene has a strong track record in helping global pharma companies reimagine their commercialization processes, drive innovation with GenAI, and fully integrate these capabilities into their business processes,” said Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO of Indegene. “With the new center, we are further strengthening our capabilities to help life sciences companies modernize and transform their commercial, medical and clinical operations, with our fit-for-purpose technology.”
Indegene’s leadership in life sciences commercialization has been further recognized by the Everest Group, which named the company a Leader in its Life Sciences Digital Services Specialist PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Additionally, HFS Research recently recognized Indegene as a Leader in GenAI in Life Sciences, further validating the latter’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry.
With 6 operation hubs and 18 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Indegene’s client base includes the world’s top 20 biopharma companies, many emerging biotech firms, and medical device companies. This vast global footprint underscores Indegene’s ability to scale and meet the evolving needs of the world’s leading pharma organizations across markets.
