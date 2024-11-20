NMDC approves ₹113.53 Crore CSR projects in Chhattisgarh, reinforcing commitment to sustainable development

(MENAFN
- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 18 2024: NMDC Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India and the single largest producer of iron ore in the country, has reaffirmed its commitment to society by approving significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects across Chhattisgarh. These decisions were taken by Board of Directors meeting held recently, showcasing NMDC's relentless dedication towards ensuring sustainable and inclusive development across the state.
In Chhattisgarh, NMDC plans to undertake 148 initiatives under long term CSR projects with a total outlay of ₹113.53 crore for FY 2024-25. A significant portion of this budget, ₹108.92 crore, comprises projects proposed by the State Authorities, highlighting NMDC's collaborative approach to regional development with the support of the state administration. Out of this elaborate budget, ₹82.80 crore worth of works will be directly implemented by NMDC, ensuring execution and timely completion.₹26.12 crore worth of works will be implemented in partnership with State Authorities, fostering collaboration for community-driven development across the state of Chhattisgarh.
Emphasizing on the importance of NMDC’s continuous CSR efforts, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NMDC said, “Corporate Social Responsibility has been a way of life at NMDC, ingrained in its very DNA, and one which it has been consistently carrying out diligently in letter and spirit since its inception. We are contributing towards healthcare, sanitation, drinking water, infrastructure development and employable skill development, education across Chhattisgarh in consultation with a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including local people and the local administration.”
These initiatives are focused on variety of areas, including:
1. Education and Skill Development among local population: Among the key education initiatives approved under this budget allocation are the operation and enhancement of Aastha Gurukul, Saksham, and Choolo Asman — core components of the Education Hub established by NMDC at Geedam. These institutions, built by NMDC as part of its commitment to educational upliftment, have been instrumental in providing quality education, skill development, and inclusive learning opportunities to children and youth, including those with special needs. The approval has also been accorded for establishment of libraries, promotion of literacy and skill development in remote regions, and infrastructure upgrades at educational institutions in remote locations.
2. Ensuring Robust Healthcare Systems: NMDC understands the value of strengthening the healthcare system in these locations. Thus, it has been actively engaged in the construction of health centers, installation of solar-powered systems, provision of modern medical equipment, and strengthening community healthcare services in the remotest corners of the state so that we can ensure the upliftment of the quality of life of the local people.
3. Promotion of Nutrition and Child Welfare: Among other CSR efforts towards betterment of the life of women and children, NMDC is committed to development of Anganwadi centers and infrastructure which works towards ensuring better nutritional outcomes for children, especially primary school children.
4. Infrastructure Development: Roads, community halls, and development of other critical rural developmental projects to improve connectivity and living standards in the village areas of the state remains a priority for NMDC. The organization is making sure that the local population can be provided with the basic standards of living in the areas surrounding our project sites.
NMDC’s CSR efforts remain committed to its vision to foster equitable development by contributing to the upliftment of rural and marginalized communities of Chhattisgarh. These projects not only enhance quality of life but also reflect NMDC’s leadership in ensuring vigilant corporate governance.
The approved projects underscore NMDC's role as a socially responsible corporate leader and its resolve to contribute to the state and nation's development goals.
