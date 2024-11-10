Saudi, Iranian Military Chiefs Mull Boosting Coop.

(MENAFN
- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Chief of General Staff Lieu. Gen. Fayyad al-Ruwaili and his Iranian counterpart Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri discussed on Sunday opportunities of developing defensive and military cooperation in a manner that contributes to fostering stability and security in the region.
The meeting was held during al-Ruwaili's visit to Tehran, within the framework of the Beijing agreement aiming to reach rapprochement, and upgrade cooperation and coordination between the two countries to achieve their interest, Saudi Defense Ministry
said in a statement.
The Saudi top brass also met with deputy of Iranian General Staff for security and intelligence affairs Gen. Gholam Moghrabi. (end)
