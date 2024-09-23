Arada finishes another 1,000 homes at Masaar as Sharjah’s forested community reaches 50% completion mark

(MENAFN
- Edelman) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: 19 September 2024 – Arada has finished the second and third phases at Masaar, the forested megaproject based in the Suyoh district of Sharjah. All 986 homes in the Kaya and Robinia districts have now begun the handover process as one of the UAE’s most exciting new master communities reaches the 50% completion mark.
Villas and townhouses in Kaya and Robinia range from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom Forest Villas, all of which are equipped with smart home features and located next to Masaar’s signature feature, a lushly landscaped and walkable ‘green spine’ containing 70,000 trees.
The home deliveries come shortly after a visit from HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, whose tour of Masaar in early September took in the community’s six-bedroom show villa and woodland amenities.
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Masaar continues to capture the public imagination with its unique forest landscaping and nature-inspired design. With the community now half complete, we are redoubling our efforts to complete the entire masterplan by the end of 2026.”
The main contractor for the Kaya district was Pivot Engineering & General Contracting, while Intermass served as main contractor for the Robinia district. Dewan Architects acted as design and supervision consultants for both phases.
The main contractors for the first phase of Masaar were Intermass and Kharafi, while Dewan Architects acted as design and supervision consultant.
Masaar consists of 3,000 villas and townhouses over a 19 million square foot master plan, all set in six gated districts linked by the green spine. Construction on the remaining three phases of Masaar is currently under way.
Masaar’s new residents already have a wealth of completed facilities to explore. The community’s central precinct contains an impressive series of family-friendly entertainment, sport and F&B attractions, including the Zad food truck district, a skatepark, a children’s adventure playground and an events space.
Masaar Track, a 6.6 kilometre looped cycling circuit that runs through the woodlands on the outskirts of the master community is also welcoming hundreds of riders a day. Featuring three brightly lit underpasses and one bridge, Masaar Track has been carefully designed with both amateur and professional cyclists in mind, and is open 24 hours a day. Masaar Track also includes The Loop, a cycling hub for bikes services from repairs, rent, cycling kits and an onsite café.
Masaar is ideally located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community has easy access to Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is 15 minutes’ drive from Sharjah International Airport, and 20 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport.
