Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organizes “Education and Challenges of Modern Era” Forum

(MENAFN
- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, September 16 2024
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has announced that it will host the "Education and Challenges of Modern Era Forum" with the theme "Building Tomorrow's Generations" on Thursday, September 19th 2024
" The event aims to outline a clear roadmap for social and psychological education, providing families and child-focused institutions with a guide to follow within a healthy and sound educational environment conducive to raising generations capable of leading society towards a better and more sustainable future.
The forum will focus on three main pillars: the psychological pillar, the social pillar, and addressing the challenges of digital transformation. It targets specialists in child care within residential institutions, those responsible for family awareness programs, professionals in educational institutions, social and psychological workers in social and healthcare institutions, as well as experts from other relevant authorities.
Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that the Foundation plays a pivotal role in community work and strengthening family bonds. She noted that the forum, under the theme "Building Tomorrow's Generations," aims to develop a comprehensive framework that enables relevant authorities to adopt it as a modern educational approach, contributing to building healthy and resilient communities.
she added that the forum stems from the Foundation’s awareness of the significant challenges society faces today, such as the intersection of diverse cultures and the pressures of fast-paced daily life that often leave families overwhelmed. She highlighted that the Foundation spares no effort to address these issues by focussing on the establishment of cohesive, stable families. The forum will conclude with a set of recommendations and outcomes designed to enhance joint efforts in achieving these goals.
Al Mansouri added that the Foundation is committed to supporting families, children, and adolescents through a variety of programs aimed at developing children's psychological and social skills.
She noted that the Foundation’s social initiatives reached a milestone with the recent launch of the "Positive Parenting" program in line with Dubai Social Agenda 33, which reflects its mission to foster stronger communication, dialogue, and positive interactions between parents and children.
The program also seeks to transform traditional education into a more positive, family-centred approach. It equips parents and professionals in the psychological, social, and educational sectors with practical skills based on scientific research in psychology, ensuring the development of a generation driven by identity and values.
The Foundation provides comprehensive psychosocial support to help children develop balanced personalities that embrace the values of tolerance and mutual respect, with the overarching goal of contributing to sustainable societal development.
The forum features an exhibition showcasing the Foundation's key programs, including the "Positive Family" initiative, which includes a training manual aimed at parents and professionals in education and psychological fields.
The exhibition will also highlight the Foundation's animal-assisted therapy program, launched in 2022, which explores innovative methods to support victims of violence and exploitation, with a second phase rolled out in 2024.
Additionally, the exhibition will present the Customer Empowerment Initiative, which focusses on enhancing customer satisfaction across social, psychological, legal, and shelter services. It also features the Smart Case Management System (CMS) initiative, which offers a text messaging service to ensure a quick response and timely assistance for those in need.
The exhibition will also feature a series of activities using interactive cards designed by the Foundation to boost children's self-confidence and instill values such as embracing differences, respecting others, understanding emotions, and managing anger.
Additionally, reading sessions for the story " The Pencil That Found Himself," created as part of the Child Protection Program, aim to raise awareness about children's mental and emotional well-being while promoting positive values such as empathy, kindness, and self-acceptance.
The accompanying event will showcase the interactive "Do You Know Me?” game, which aims to strengthen family bonds and deepen understanding between individuals in close environments, whether among friends or family. The game involves asking questions that reveal different aspects of each family member's personality.
Furthermore, the event will present a collection of studies and research on social issues, with the goal of developing recommendations to support the Foundation’s efforts in providing appropriate therapeutic and preventive solutions.
MENAFN18092024005047011544ID1108686489