Lebanese FM, Chief Of Kuwaiti Mission Discuss Situation In Lebanon, Region

(MENAFN
- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Foreign Minister
Abdullah Buhabib discussed on Tuesday the situation in Lebanon and the region along with head of the Kuwaiti mission in Beirut Minister Plenipotentiary Abdullah Al-Shaheen.
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry
mentioned in a statement that the two handled the situation in southern Lebanon and the area as well as local and international peacemaking efforts.
The two affirmed depth of fraternal relations between two nations and mechanism of bolstering such relations across various fields. (end)
