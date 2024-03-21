Club Mahindra Udaipur Resort: Live like Royalty amidst the Majestic Aravalli Hills

(MENAFN
- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20th March 2024: Nestled in the scenic Aravalli Hills, overlooking the stunning Thar Desert, Club Mahindra Udaipur Resort in Mewar, Rajasthan, is a true oasis of luxury and comfort. The resort offers a unique blend of traditional Rajputana hospitality and modern amenities that cater to the needs of members.
Spread across a sprawling area with picturesque lakes, palaces, gardens, and artistic temples, the Club Mahindra Udaipur Resort promises an unforgettable experience. Guests can explore natural beauty through scenic trails, play air hockey with family, or bond over learning new activities. The resort offers convenient access to a host of enriching and unique experiences, ranging from nature and culture to history and adventure.
The members can experience the essence of royalty through unique dining, arts, and crafts, surrounded by lush greenery in magnificent gardens. The resort's studio-style setting, featuring one and two BHK rooms, provides a luxurious backdrop. Svaastha Spa offers rejuvenation with diverse experiences, from Balinese to Swedish, Abhyangam to Shirodhara. It is indeed a grand spread of regional delights like Rajasthani Thaali, Daal Baati Churma, and the beloved dessert Dil Jaani.
Right from the iconic City Palace's mesmerizing light and sound display to the ropeway connecting Deen Dayal Bagh, Doodh Talai, and Karni Mata Temple, every experience stuns everyone to the core. Sailing across Fateh Sagar lake to the lush Nehru Garden on an island, or indulging into adventurous feats like trekking, rock-climbing, sightseeing, and desert safaris enhances the Udaipur experience.
Udaipur's culture is presented through the traditional Rajasthani Dance Theme Nights, featuring folk dancers showcasing the history of Rajasthan. One can engage in the popular Puppet Making Workshop, where children can let loose their creativity by crafting puppets for plays. They are guided by professional puppeteers as well.
One can immerse in the cultural ethos of Udaipur, where the walls come alive with the timeless elegance of Warli Art. A magical evening unfolds with a marvellous Magic Show, rhythm of Bollywood beats in a lively Fitness Class, and soul-stirring Ghazal Night.
A limitless fusion of tradition, entertainment, and wellness awaits one and all during their Udaipur stay with Club Mahindra, creating a lasting and remarkable experience.
