Technical glitch on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

- Hasan Almajidy ) The two famous social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, suffered a technical glitch, which led to subscribers being logged out of their accounts, and the YouTube application stopped working.
Users' attempts to log in to the Facebook platform were unsuccessful. According to the Digital Media Center, the defect that struck Meta's platforms, Facebook and Instagram, and some of its services, affected the majority of countries in the world.
