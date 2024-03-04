Arabian Center celebrates 15th Anniversary with the launch of its new Gift Card

(MENAFN
- AMC) Dubai, UAE - February 14, 2024 - Arabian Center, Dubai’s favorite community mall in Al Mizhar 1, launched its eagerly awaited Mall Gift Card, coinciding with the celebration of its 15th anniversary. This significant milestone marked a commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for its valued customers.
The Arabian Center Gift Card launch represents a significant achievement for the mall, offering customers greater convenience and flexibility in gifting and shopping. "As we celebrate 15 years of being the favorite destination for families, the Gift Card launch reflects our commitment to enhancing the shopping experience," says Wesam Aldora, General Manager of Arabian Center. "It's the perfect gift for any occasion, allowing shoppers to choose from over 200 brands within the mall, from fashion and homeware to entertainment and dining."
As part of the 15th-anniversary festivities, Arabian Center hosted a three-day celebration from February 23rd to 25th , filled with exciting events and opportunities for customers to win up to AED 15,000 in Gift Cards. The festivities kicked off on February 23 with captivating entertainment performances and the unveiling of the mall's Gift Card.
RJ Halabi from Al Rabia FM hosted a lively roadshow giving away Gift Cards worth AED 10,000.
In addition to the anniversary celebrations, Arabian Center also announced a partnership with Prime Medical, where the Mall regularly hosts blood donation drives to support the community and encourage donors to contribute to this noble cause.
