ستيلانتيس تحقق أرقاماً قياسية في صافي الإيرادات والأرباح والسيولة النقدية الحرة الصناعية خلال عام 2023 بالكامل

(MENAFN
- Tales & Heads) في الوقت الذي تجاوزنا فيه ثلاث سنوات منذ تأسيس ستيلانتيس، أتوجه بجزيل الشكر لفرقنا التي تؤدي أعمالها بأعلى مستويات الإتقان وتسهم على نحو كبير في قصة نمونا حتى عندما نواجه أعتى المصاعب، ورغم الانتقادات المجحفة التي تصدر من بعض المساهمين. تعكس النتائج المالية القياسية لهذا العام مكانتنا الريادية عالمياً في قطاع السيارات وسنواصل ترسيخ هذه المكانة بينما نتطلع قُدماً لعام 2024 المضطرب. وبفضل التكنولوجيا المرنة وخارطة طريق المنتجات، فإننا مستعدون للتعامل مع مختلف السيناريوهات التي قد تظهر ومواصلة تحقيق أهداف خطتنا الاستراتيجية Dare Forward 2030".
(مليون يورو) 2023 2022 التغيُّر دليل السنة المالية 2024
خلفية الإيرادات: داعمة
هامش الدخل التشغيلي المعدل(1): بمعدل عشري
التدفقات النقدية الصناعية الحرة(2): موجب
I
F
R
S صافي الإيرادات 189,544 179,592 +6%
صافي الأرباح 18,625 16,779 +11%
التدفقات النقدية من أنشطة التشغيل 22,485 19,959 +13%
N
O
N
-
G
A
A
P الدخل التشغيلي المعدل(1) 24,343 24,017 +1%
هامش الدخل التشغيلي المعدل(1) 12.8% 13.4% (60) نقطة أساس
التدفقات النقدية الصناعية الحرة(2) 12,858 10,819 +19%
كارلوس تافاريس، المدير التنفيذي
جميع البيانات الواردة في التقرير غير مدققة. يرجى الاطلاع على قسم "إخلاء المسؤولية" المتضمن في هذه الوثيقة.
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة 15 فبراير 2024 - أعلنت مجموعة ستيلانتيس N.V. اليوم عن نتائج مالية قياسية لعام 2023، مسجلة ارتفاعاً بنسبة 6% في صافي الإيرادات على أساس سنوي ليبلغ 189.5مليار يورو، وارتفع صافي الأرباح بنسبة قدرها 11% ليبلغ 18.6مليار يورو، وزادت السيولة النقدية الحرة الصناعية بنسبة قدرها 19% على أساس سنوي لتصل إلى 12.9مليار يورو. كما ارتفعت مبيعات السيارات الكهربائية التي تعمل بالبطارية على مستوى العالم بنسبة بلغت 21% على أساس سنوي، وارتفعت مبيعات المركبات الكهربائية الخفيفة بنسبة 27% على أساس سنوي، مع تصدر المركبات الكهربائية الهجينة القابلة للشحن المبيعات في الولايات المتحدة(3)، وحلت المركبات الكهربائية الخفيفة في المرتبة الثانية في الولايات المتحدة(3). وتتوافق هذه النتائج مع أهداف استراتيجية Dare Forward 2030 التي تقوم على الركائز الرئيسية الثلاثة التالية:
الرعاية: لا تزال ستيلانتيس تتخذ المسار الصحيح للوصول إلى هدفها المتمثل في الوصول إلى صافي صفر كربون بحلول عام 2038مع خفض الانبعاثات بنسبة 20% في عام 2023 (في المجالين 1 و2 من الانبعاثات المطلقة) مقارنة بخط الأساس 2021. ومع السعي إلى أن تصبح الشركة الأولى في مستويات رضا العملاء، فقد حققت ستيلانتيس انخفاضاً بمستوى يتجاوز 40 في المئة في معدلات ظهور عيوب في السيارة بعد ثلاثة أشهر من التسليم للعميل، مقارنة بعام 2021. وبتبنيها نموذج الاستهلاك الدائري، افتتحت الشركة أول مركز للاقتصاد الدائري لها في إيطاليا، وذلك بإنشاء مركز للتميز يهدف إلى عمليات استعادة المواد وإعادة استخدامها بشكل مستدام. وحققت الشركة نمواً في المبيعات بنسبة قدرها 18 في المئة على أساس سنوي، كما أطلقت خطة شراء أسهم الموظفين "Shares to Win" في إيطاليا وفرنسا وستوسع نطاقها لتشمل دولاً أخرى خلال عام 2024. وإضافة إلى ذلك، وُقعت أكثر من 600 اتفاقية جماعية تغطي نحو 90 في المئة من الموظفين في كل أنحاء العالم. واحتفلت جوائز ستيلانتيس للطلبة بأكثر من 600 من أفراد من عائلات الموظفين لتفانيهم في التعلم والتعليم المستمر، ودخلت مؤسسة ستيلانتيس في شراكة مع CERN لافتتاح بوابة العلوم في جنيف، وهو مركز التوعية الجديد لتعليم العلوم.
التكنولوجيا: للدفع نحو نشر السيارات الكهربائية في أمريكا الشمالية، ستُطلَق ستيلانتيس 18 سيارة كهربائية جديدة تعمل بالبطارية في عام 2024، ليبلغ الإجمالي 48 طرازاً بحلول نهاية عام 2024. وستتوفر سيارة Citroën ë-C3 الجديدة كلياً بأسعار تبدأ من 23,300 يورو، وهي السيارة الكهربائية الأكثر تنافسية من الفئة B التي تُنتَج في أوروبا، أما سيارة جيب® أفنجر، والتي حصلت على جائزة أفضل سيارة أوروبية في العام 2023، فتستمر في تصدر فئتها. وأطلقت ستيلانتيس المنصة الأولى من بين أربع منصات جديدة كلياً مصممة للسيارات الكهربائية التي تعمل بالبطارية، وهي منصة STLA Medium، وطُرحت في سيارة E-3008 من بيجو، مع أفضل مدى في فئتها يبلغ 700 كيلومتر (435 ميلاً). وستُطلَق المنصة الثانية، منصة STLA Large، في عام 2024 مع مدى يبلغ 800 كيلومتر (500 ميلاً)، حيث صُممت لتتجاوز توقعات العملاء. وتُعدُّ STLA Large منصة مرنة للغاية ومخصصة للسيارات الكهربائية التي تعمل بالبطارية، وستكون بمثابة أساس للسيارات العالمية القادمة في فئتي D وE، حيث تتميز بقابلية استخدام منظومات الحركة المتعددة، بما في ذلك المحركات الهجينة ومحركات الاحتراق الداخلي. وقامت شركة ستيلانتيس بتأمين مصادر المواد الخام حتى عام 2027، ووقعت اتفاقية مع CATL لتوريد خلايا ووحدات بطاريات فوسفات الحديد والليثيوم، مما يؤدي إلى توسيع مجموعة المواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في تصنيع بطارياتها. وأنشأت ستيلانتيس وAmple شراكة في مجال تكنولوجيا تبديل البطاريات لتوفير بطاريات سيارات كهربائية مشحونة بالكامل في أقل من خمس دقائق. وانضمت ستيلانتيس إلى Symbio ومساهمين آخرين في افتتاح SymphonHy، وهو أول مصنع ضخم في فرنسا وأكبر موقع متكامل في أوروبا لإنتاج خلايا وقود الهيدروجين. كما تعمل ستيلانتيس على تنفيذ استراتيجية متنوعة لأشباه الموصلات لضمان أمن التوريد وتعزيز الابتكار. وسيقوم SiliconAuto، وهو مشروع مشترك مع Foxconn بنسبة 50/50، بتصميم شرائح تستهدف جيلاً جديداً من منصات صناعة السيارات بداية من عام 2026. وفي عام 2023، أقامت ستيلانتيس فينتشرز (Stellantis Ventures) استثماراتٍ في ست شركات ناشئة جديدة، ووقعت الشركة 49 عقداً تجارياً مع شركات ناشئة جديدة.
القيمة: تبقى المرونة والتنفيذ والقدرة على التكيف والذكاء من بين الركائز الأساسية التي تستند إليها استراتيجية ستيلانتيس. وبإعلان الشركة عن العديد من التقنيات والطرازات الجديدة، تستعد ستيلانتيس للاستفادة من طلبات العملاء وتقلبات السوق والتحولات السياسية في تحقيق مزيد من الأرباح. وحققت ستيلانتيس نمواً مستمراً خارج أوروبا وأمريكا الشمالية عبر مشروع "Third Engine" الذي حقق زيادة في صافي الإيرادات بلغت نسبتها 13%. وفي الصين، استثمرت ستيلانتيس 1,4 مليار يورو في Leapmotor، وهي شركة متخصصة في تصنيع المعدات الأصلية للسيارات الكهربائية الجديدة، حيث تمتلك ستيلانتيس الآن نحو 21% من الأسهم، مما يمنحها دوراً رائداً في دعم نموها الواعد في الصين إلى جانب فرص التوسع العالمية عبر مشروع Leapmotor International المشترك الجديد الذي تديره ستيلانتيس، والذي سيمكّن الشركة من معالجة إحدى الفجوات في نموذج أعمالها، حيث يمكنها الآن الاستفادة من القدرة التنافسية لشركة Leapmotor في كل من الصين وخارجها. وحققت علامة ستيلانتيس برو ون للسيارات التجارية الريادة في حصة السوق بدول الاتحاد الأوروبي وأمريكا الجنوبية، حيث تُعدُّ الشركة الرائدة بلا منازع في مجال مبيعات السيارات الكهربائية التي تعمل بالبطارية من بين السيارات التجارية التي تعمل بمحركات EU30 بحصة سوقية تبلغ نسبتها 38.8%. وتهدف الشركة إلى تحقيق الريادة العالمية بحلول عام 2027 عبر مجموعة طرازاتها المحدثة والموسعة بالكامل بما في ذلك السيارات ذات محركات الاحتراق الداخلي والكهربائية التي تعمل بالبطارية والتي تعمل بخلايا الوقود الهيدروجينية والطرازات ذات المدى الموسع. وقامت شركة Mobilisights، وهي وحدة أعمال مستقلة مكرسة بالكامل لتنمية بيانات الشركة كشركة خدمات، بإنشاء حلول مبتكرة وتأمين اتفاقيات استراتيجية عبر حزم البيانات المخصصة وتدفقاتها.
توجيهات الشركة والنظرة المستقبلية: بالنظر إلى الزخم الذي شهدته الشركة في 2024 فقد لاحظت الإدارة عدداً من العوامل التي يمكن أن تساعد في تعزيز الإيرادات لعام 2024 ومنها انخفاض المعروض والقيود اللوجستية واستقرار أسعار الفائدة واحتمال انخفاضها وفوائد التوسع المتوقع للشركة في محفظة منتجاتها. وتؤكد الشركة على التزامها بالحد الأدنى لهامش الدخل التشغيلي المعدّل من رقمين في عام 2024، بالإضافة إلى السيولة النقدية الحرة الإيجابية، وذلك على الرغم من عدم اليقين المحيط بالاقتصاد الكلي. وتقترح ستيلانتيس توزيع أرباح بقيمة تبلغ 1.55 يورو لكل سهم عادي رهناً بموافقة المساهمين، بزيادة قدرها 16% مقارنة بالعام السابق، وسيكون موعد التوزيع المتوقع للمساهمين في NYSE و Euronext Milan و Euronext Paris على النحو التالي: (1) تاريخ التنفيذ 22 أبريل 2024، و(2) تاريخ التسجيل 23 أبريل 2024، و(3) تاريخ السداد 3 مايو 2024. وستقوم ستيلانتيس أيضاً بتنفيذ برنامج إعادة شراء الأسهم في عام 2024 بقيمة 3 مليار يورو، والذي يشمل إعادة شراء أسهم بقيمة 0.5مليار يورو من أجل خدمة التعويضات مقابل الأسهم وشراء أسهم الموظفين في عام 2024.
وفي 15 فبراير 2024 في تمام الساعة 2:00 ظهراً بتوقيت وسط أوروبا / 8:00 صباحاً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، ستعقد ستيلانتيس بثاً مباشراً لعرض نتائجها المالية للعام 2023. ويمكن الوصول إلى البث عبر الإنترنت والإعادة المسجلة ضمن قسم المستثمرين على موقع شركة ستيلانتيس على الإنترنت:
الفعاليات القادمة: الجمعية العامة السنوية - 16 أبريل 2024؛ الإعلان عن شحنات وإيرادات الربع الأول - 30 أبريل 2024؛ يوم المستثمر 2024 - 13 يونيو 2024.
نبذة عن ستيلانتيس
تُعدُّ ستيلانتيس ذ.م.م. (رمزها في بورصة نيويورك: STLA/ يورونكست ميلان: STLAM/ يورونكست باريس: STLAP) إحدى شركات صناعة السيارات الرائدة في العالم، والتي تهدف إلى توفير حرية تنقل نظيفة وآمنة وبأسعار معقولة للجميع. وتشتهر الشركة بمحفظتها الفريدة من العلامات التجارية الشهيرة والمبتكرة بما فيها Abarth وAlfa Romeo وChrysler وCitroën وDodge وDS Automobiles وFiat وJeep® وLancia وMaserati وOpel وPeugeot وRam وVauxhall وFree2move وLeasys. وتعمل ستيلانتيس على تنفيذ خطتها الاستراتيجية Dare Forward 2030، والتي تُعدُّ خطة استراتيجية جريئة تمهد الطريق أمام تحقيق الهدف الطموح المتمثل في أن تصبح شركة تكنولوجيا تنقل تخلو من الكربون بحلول عام 2038، بنسبة مئوية من رقم واحد للتعويض عن الانبعاثات المتبقية، وفي الوقت ذاته تخلق قيمة مضافة لكل أصحاب المصلحة. ولمزيد من المعلومات، قم بزيارة
للتواصل:
... / ...
معلومات للمحررين:
FULL YEAR 2023 SEGMENT PERFORMANCE*
NORTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE
€ million, except as otherwise stated 2023 2022 Change € million, except as otherwise stated 2023 2022 Change
Shipments (000s) 1,903 1,861 +42 Shipments (000s) 2,814 2,626 +188
Net revenues 86,500 85,475 +1,025 Net revenues 66,598 63,311 +3,287
AOI 13,298 13,987 (689) AOI 6,519 6,218 +301
AOI margin 15.4% 16.4% (100) bps AOI margin 9.8% 9.8% — bps
• Shipments up 2%, mainly due to higher volumes of Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Hornet and Charger, and Ram ProMaster
• Net revenues up 1%, primarily due to higher volumes and strong net pricing, largely offset by unfavorable FX translation and mix effects
• Adjusted operating income down 5%, primarily due to unfavorable mix, FX and production disruptions and costs related to labor agreements, partially offset by higher net pricing and volumes • Shipments up 7%, driven by Fiat Ducato, all-new Jeep Avenger, Opel Astra, Peugeot 2008 and Alfa Romeo Tonale
• Net revenues up 5%, mainly due to increased volume, positive net pricing and favorable mix, partially offset by higher volume with buyback commitments and FX translation impacts
• Adjusted operating income up 5%, primarily due to higher net pricing, offset by increased logistic and purchasing costs, as well as higher warranty and R&D costs
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA
€ million, except as otherwise stated 2023 2022 Change € million, except as otherwise stated 2023 2022 Change
Combined shipments(6) (000s) 616 426 +190 Shipments (000s) 879 859 +20
Consolidated shipments(6) (000s) 443 283 +160 Net revenues 16,058 15,620 +438
Net revenues 10,560 6,453 +4,107 AOI 2,369 2,048 +321
AOI 2,503 1,188 +1,315 AOI margin 14.8% 13.1% +170 bps
AOI margin 23.7% 18.4% +530 bps
• Consolidated shipments up 57%, led by higher volumes of Fiat Doblo Cargo, Fiat Tipo, Citroën C4 X, Peugeot 408 and Fiat Ducato
• Net revenues up 64%, primarily due to volume growth, strong net pricing, including pricing actions to offset Turkish lira devaluation, and improved mix, partially offset by negative FX translation effects, mainly from Turkish lira
• Adjusted operating income up 111%, mainly due to higher net pricing, volume & mix, partially offset by negative FX transaction and translation effects primarily related to the Turkish lira • Shipments up 2%, led by higher volumes of Fiat Fastback, Citroën C3, Fiat Cronos, Ram Rampage, and Peugeot 208
• Net revenues up 3%, due to volume growth and positive net pricing, partially offset by negative FX translation impacts from Argentine Peso, as well as mix
• Adjusted operating income up 16%, primarily due to increased vehicle net pricing and volume, more than offsetting negative mix and FX impacts. This excludes the impact of €302 million related to the devaluation of the Argentine Peso resulting from the new government's economic policies
CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI
€ million, except as otherwise stated 2023 2022 Change € million, except as otherwise stated 2023 2022 Change
Combined shipments(6) (000s) 154 205 (51) Shipments (000s) 26.6 25.9 +0.7
Consolidated shipments(6) (000s) 102 127 (25) Net revenues 2,335 2,320 +15
Net revenues 3,528 4,505 (977) AOI 141 201 (60)
AOI 502 641 (139) AOI margin 6.0% 8.7% (270) bps
AOI margin 14.2% 14.2% — bps
• Maintained AOI margin despite lower volumes and FX headwinds through disciplined pricing, favorable mix of higher Ram shipments in IAP, higher Jeep Grand Cherokee shipments in both China and IAP, and cost efficiencies in SG&A and R&D • Top-line growth on improved volumes, led by Grecale and GranTurismo; lower AOI mainly due to increased amortization of R&D costs from recent launches, higher industrial costs and unfavorable country mix, partially offset by positive nameplate mix and favorable net pricing
(*) Share of the profit of equity method investees is included in our Operating income and Adjusted operating income effective January 1, 2023. Comparatives for 2022 have been adjusted accordingly. Refer to page 13 and 14 for additional information
H2 2023 SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(€ million) H2 2023 H2 2022* Change
I
F
R
S Net revenues 91,176 91,593 —%
Net profit 7,707 8,819 (13)%
Cash flows from operating activities 9,092 10,116 (10)%
N
O
N
-
G
A
A
P Adjusted operating income(1) 10,217 11,290 (10)%
Adjusted operating income margin(1) 11.2% 12.3% (110) bps
Industrial free cash flows(2) 4,203 5,500 (24)%
NORTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE
€ million, except as otherwise stated H2 2023 H2 2022 Change € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2023 H2 2022 Change
Shipments (000s) 880 902 (22) Shipments (000s) 1,336 1,264 +72
Net revenues 40,584 43,032 (2,448) Net revenues 31,737 31,992 (255)
AOI 5,271 6,304 (1,033) AOI 2,794 2,988 (194)
AOI margin 13.0% 14.6% (160) bps AOI margin 8.8% 9.3% (50) bps
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA
€ million, except as otherwise stated H2 2023 H2 2022 Change € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2023 H2 2022 Change
Combined shipments(6) (000s) 315 227 +88 Shipments (000s) 459 456 +3
Consolidated shipments(6) (000s) 235 145 +90
Net revenues 5,862 3,414 +2,448 Net revenues 8,495 8,387 +108
AOI 1,285 659 +626 AOI 1,294 1,046 +248
AOI margin 21.9% 19.3% +260 bps AOI margin 15.2% 12.5% +270 bps
CHINA AND INDIA & PACIFIC MASERATI
€ million, except as otherwise stated H2 2023 H2 2022 Change € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2023 H2 2022 Change
Combined shipments(6) (000s) 64 105 (41) Shipments (000s) 11.3 15.7 (4.4)
Consolidated shipments(6) (000s) 44 65 (21) Net revenues 1,026 1,379 (353)
Net revenues 1,542 2,353 (811) AOI 20 139 (119)
AOI 208 372 (164) AOI margin 1.9% 10.1% (820) bps
AOI margin 13.5% 15.8% (230) bps
(*) Share of the profit of equity method investees is included in our Operating income and Adjusted operating income effective January 1, 2023. Comparatives for H2 2022 have been adjusted accordingly. Refer to page 13 and 14 for additional information
Reconciliations - Full Year
Net revenues from external customers to Net revenues and Net profit to Adjusted operating income
2023 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS
Net revenues from external customers 86,498 66,444 10,560 16,148 3,526 2,335 4,033 189,544
Net revenues from transactions with other segments 2 154 — (90) 2 — (68) —
Net revenues 86,500 66,598 10,560 16,058 3,528 2,335 3,965 189,544
Net profit/(loss) 18,625
Tax expense/(benefit) 3,793
Net financial expenses/(income) (42)
Operating income/(loss)(A) 22,376
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(B) 650 475 — 14 1 1 20 1,161
Collective bargaining agreements costs(C) 428 — — — — — — 428
Argentina currency devaluation(D) — — — 302 — — — 302
Impairment expense and supplier obligations(E) — 47 — — 154 — — 201
Reorganization of financial services(F) — — — — — — 76 76
Takata recall campaign — (44) 30 — 4 — — (10)
Patents litigation(G) (20) (40) — (1) — — — (61)
Gains on disposal of equity investments and other assets(H) (65) (40) — — (57) — (39) (201)
Other 40 99 1 (43) (18) — (8) 71
Total adjustments 1,033 497 31 272 84 1 49 1,967
Adjusted operating income(A)(1) 13,298 6,519 2,503 2,369 502 141 (989) 24,343
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) Share of the profit of equity method investees is included in our Operating income and Adjusted operating income effective January 1, 2023. Comparatives for 2022 have been adjusted accordingly. Refer to Note 1 for additional information
(B) Primarily related to workforce reductions and includes €243 million relating to the new collective bargaining agreements in North America
(C) Primarily related to past service costs arising from employee benefit plan amendments related to the new collective bargaining agreements in North America. Total cost of €671 million is comprised of €243 million in Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals and €428 million in Collective bargaining agreements costs
(D) Impact of the December 2023 devaluation of the Argentine Peso from the new government's economic policies, comprised of €(197) million in Net revenues, €(147) million in Cost of revenues, and €42 million in Selling, general and other costs
(E) Related to impairments, mainly impairment of research and development assets in China and India & Asia Pacific, and impairment of certain platform assets in Enlarged Europe
(F) Net costs associated with the reorganization of our financial services activities in Europe
(G) Reversal of provisions related to litigation by certain patent owners related to the use of certain technologies in prior periods
(H) Mainly related to gains on disposals of investments and of fixed assets
2022 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS
Net revenues from external customers 85,474 63,226 6,453 15,640 4,500 2,322 1,977 179,592
Net revenues from transactions with other segments 1 85 — (20) 5 (2) (69) —
Net revenues 85,475 63,311 6,453 15,620 4,505 2,320 1,908 179,592
Net profit/(loss) 16,779
Tax expense/(benefit) 2,729
Net financial expenses/(income) 768
Operating income/(loss)(A) 20,276
Adjustments:
Restructuring costs and other costs, net of reversals(B) 56 1,020 — 36 — 2 30 1,144
Takata recall campaign(C) 382 545 22 2 — — — 951
CAFE penalty rate(D) 660 — — — — — — 660
Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(E) — 294 14 3 3 — — 314
Impairment of GAC-Stellantis JV(F) — — — — 297 — — 297
Impairment expense and supplier obligations(G) 99 92 — 45 — — 1 237
Patents litigation(H) 93 40 — 1 — — — 134
Write down of FCA Bank investment(I) — — — — — — 133 133
Other(J) (24) (232) (1) 62 36 — 30 (129)
Total adjustments 1,266 1,759 35 149 336 2 194 3,741
Adjusted operating income(A)(1) 13,987 6,218 1,188 2,048 641 201 (266) 24,017
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) Share of the profit of equity method investees is included in our Operating income and Adjusted operating income effective January 1, 2023. Comparatives for 2022 have been adjusted accordingly. Refer to Note 1 for additional information
(B) Primarily related to workforce reductions, mainly in Enlarged Europe, North America and South America
(C) Extension of Takata airbags recall campaign
(D) Increase in provision related to Model Year 2019 - 2021 CAFE penalty rate adjustment
(E) Further refinements in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period
(F) Relates to the full impairment of our equity method investment and includes write off of balances relating to loan receivables, trade receivables and capitalized development
expenditures
(G) Primarily impairment expense in Enlarged Europe, mainly related to Russia, as well as North America and South America
(H) Provision related to litigation by certain patent owners related to the use of certain technologies in prior periods
(I) Write down of FCA Bank investment associated with the reorganization of our financial services activities in Europe
(J) Mainly related to release of litigation provisions, changes in ownership of equity method investments, partially offset by net losses on disposals
Diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS(7)
Results from continuing operations
(€ million, except as otherwise stated) 2023 2022
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 18,596 16,799
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000) 3,107,725 3,140,089
Number of shares deployable for share-based compensation (000) 24,733 23,870
Weighted average number of shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share (000) 3,132,458 3,163,959
Diluted earnings per share (A) (€/share) 5.94 5.31
Adjustments, per above 1,967 3,741
Tax impact on adjustments (452) (733)
Unusual items related to income taxes — (851)
Total adjustments, net of taxes 1,515 2,157
Impact of adjustments above, net of taxes, on Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (B) (€/share) 0.48 0.68
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share(7) (€/share) (A+B) 6.42 5.99
Cash flows from operating activities to Industrial free cash flows
(€ million) 2023 2022
Cash flows from operating activities 22,485 19,959
Less: Operating activities not attributable to industrial activities (753) 211
Less: Capital Expenditures and capitalized research and development expenditures and change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities 9,031 8,938
Add: Proceeds from disposal of assets and other changes in investing activities 2,152 500
Less: Net proceeds related to the reorganization of financial services in Europe(A) 1,532 —
Less: Contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments 2,767 769
Add: Net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations — —
Add: Defined benefit pension contributions, net of tax 798 278
Industrial free cash flows(2) 12,858 10,819
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(A) The net consideration of €1,634 million for the sale of 50 percent interest held in FCA Bank to Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance S.A. related to industrial activities is offset by payments of €102 million in relation to the transfer of leasing activities.
Debt to Industrial net financial position
(€ million) December 31, 2023 June 30,
2023 December 31, 2022
Debt (29,463) (29,467) (27,153)
Current financial receivables from jointly-controlled financial services companies 767 985 321
Derivative financial assets/(liabilities), net and collateral deposits 20 14 52
Financial securities 6,089 3,940 3,527
Cash and cash equivalents 43,669 48,978 46,433
Industrial Net Financial Position Classified as Held for sale 109 — 54
Net financial position 21,191 24,450 23,234
Less: Net financial position of financial services (8,296) (5,347) (2,471)
Industrial net financial position(8) 29,487 29,797 25,705
Reconciliations - H2
Net revenues from external customers to Net revenues and Net profit to Adjusted operating income
H2 2023 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS
Net revenues from external customers 40,582 31,633 5,862 8,539 1,541 1,025 1,994 91,176
Net revenues from transactions with other segments 2 104 — (44) 1 1 (64) —
Net revenues 40,584 31,737 5,862 8,495 1,542 1,026 1,930 91,176
Net profit/(loss) 7,707
Tax expense/(benefit) 1,101
Net financial expenses/(income) 27
Operating income/(loss)(A) 8,835
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(B) 336 223 — — 1 1 6 567
Collective bargaining agreements costs(C) 428 — — — — — — 428
Argentina currency devaluation(D) — — — 302 — — — 302
Impairment expense and supplier obligations(E) 2 47 — — 138 — — 187
Reorganization of financial services(F) — — — — — — (64) (64)
Takata recall campaign — 40 4 1 — — — 45
Patents litigation(G) (20) (40) — (1) — — — (61)
Gains on disposal of equity investments and other assets(H) (65) (40) — — (57) — (39) (201)
Other 120 70 1 (45) (3) — 36 179
Total adjustments 801 300 5 257 79 1 (61) 1,382
Adjusted operating income(A)(1) 5,271 2,794 1,285 1,294 208 20 (655) 10,217
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) Share of the profit of equity method investees is included in our Operating income and Adjusted operating income effective January 1, 2023. Comparatives for H2 2022 have been adjusted accordingly. Refer to Note 1 for additional information
(B) Primarily related to workforce reductions and includes €243 million relating to the new collective bargaining agreements in North America
(C) Primarily related to past service costs arising from employee benefit plan amendments related to the new collective bargaining agreements in North America. Total cost of €671 million is comprised of €243 million in Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals and €428 million in Collective bargaining agreements costs
(D) Impact of the December 2023 devaluation of the Argentine Peso from the new government's economic policies, comprised of €(197) million in Net revenues, €(147) million in Cost of revenues, and €42 million in Selling, general and other costs
(E) Related to impairments, mainly impairment of research and development assets in China and India & Asia Pacific, and impairment of certain platform assets in Enlarged Europe
(F) Net costs associated with the reorganization of our financial services activities in Europe
(G) Reversal of provisions related to litigation by certain patent owners related to the use of certain technologies in prior periods
(H) Mainly related to gains on disposals of investments and of fixed assets
H2 2022 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS
Net revenues from external customers 43,032 31,951 3,414 8,407 2,350 1,379 1,060 91,593
Net revenues from transactions with other segments — 41 — (20) 3 — (24) —
Net revenues 43,032 31,992 3,414 8,387 2,353 1,379 1,036 91,593
Net profit/(loss) 8,819
Tax expense/(benefit) 744
Net financial expenses/(income) 337
Operating income/(loss)(A) 9,900
Adjustments:
Takata recall campaign(B) 382 7 — — — — — 389
Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(C) — 294 14 3 3 — — 314
Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(D) (101) 401 — 3 — 2 1 306
Impairment expense and supplier obligations(E) 81 88 — — — — 1 170
Write down of FCA Bank investment(F) — — — — — — 133 133
Other(G) 38 (22) (1) 62 37 — (36) 78
Total adjustments 400 768 13 68 40 2 99 1,390
Adjusted operating income(A)(1) 6,304 2,988 659 1,046 372 139 (218) 11,290
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) Share of the profit of equity method investees is included in our Operating income and Adjusted operating income effective January 1, 2023. Comparatives for H2 2022 have been adjusted accordingly. Refer to Note 1 for additional information
(B) Change in estimate related to Takata airbags recall campaign, primarily related to North America
(C) Further refinements in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period
(D) Primarily related to workforce reductions in Enlarged Europe and a reversal of expense recognized in H1 2022 related to North America
(E) Primarily impairment expense in Enlarged Europe, mainly related to Russia, as well as North America
(F) Write down of FCA Bank investment associated with the reorganization of our financial services activities in Europe
(G) Mainly related to cost for convergence initiatives and litigation, partially offset by gains on disposals
Diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS(7)
Results from continuing operations
(€ million, except as otherwise stated) H1 2023 H2 2023 H1 2022 H2 2022
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 10,923 7,673 7,960 8,839
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000) 3,137,744 3,078,195 3,136,036 3,144,076
Number of shares deployable for share-based compensation (000) 26,063 25,398 22,889 23,380
Equity warrants delivered to General Motors (000) — — 69,126 —
Weighted average number of shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share (000) 3,163,807 3,103,593 3,228,051 3,167,456
Diluted earnings per share (A) (€/share) 3.45 2.47 2.47 2.79
Adjustments, per above 585 1,382 2,351 1,390
Tax impact on adjustments (66) (386) (450) (283)
Unusual items related to income taxes — — — (851)
Total adjustments, net of taxes 519 996 1,901 256
Impact of adjustments above, net of taxes, on Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (B) (€/share) 0.16 0.32 0.59 0.08
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share(7) (€/share) (A+B) 3.61 2.79 3.06 2.87
Cash flows from operating activities to Industrial free cash flows
(€ million) H2 2023 H2 2022
Cash flows from operating activities 9,092 10,116
Less: Operating activities not attributable to industrial activities (542) 82
Less: Capital Expenditures and capitalized research and development expenditures and change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities 4,835 4,550
Add: Proceeds from disposal of assets and other changes in investing activities 426 249
Less: Net proceeds related to the reorganization of financial services in Europe(A) 68 —
Less: Contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments 1,709 476
Add: Defined benefit pension contributions, net of tax 755 243
Industrial free cash flows(2) 4,203 5,500
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(A) Additional consideration of €68 million received as earn-out for the sale of 50 percent interest held in FCA Bank to Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance S.A. related to industrial activities
NOTES
(1) Adjusted operating income/(loss) excludes from Net profit/(loss) adjustments comprising restructuring and other termination costs, impairments, asset write-offs, disposals of investments and unusual operating income/(expense) that are considered rare or discrete events and are infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance, and also excludes Net financial expenses/(income) and Tax expense/(benefit). Effective from January 1, 2023, our Adjusted operating income/(loss) includes Share of the profit/(loss) of equity method investees. The comparatives for the respective periods for 2022 have been adjusted accordingly.
(€ million) FY 2022
As reported Share of profit/(loss) of equity method investees Adjustment: impairment of GAC-Stellantis JV Adjustment: write down of FCA Bank investment FY 2022
As adjusted
Operating income 20,012 264 — — 20,276
Adjusted operating income 23,323 264 297 133 24,017
Adjusted operating income margin 13.0% — — — 13.4%
(€ million) H2 2022
As reported Share of profit/(loss) of equity method investees Adjustment: impairment of GAC-Stellantis JV Adjustment: write down of FCA Bank investment H2 2022
As adjusted
Operating income 9,692 208 — — 9,900
Adjusted operating income 10,949 208 — 133 11,290
Adjusted operating income margin 12.0% — — — 12.3%
FY 2022 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER STELLANTIS
Adjusted operating income, as reported 13,989 6,293 1,078 2,048 654 201 (940) 23,323
Share of profit/(loss) of equity method investees (2) (75) 110 — (310) — 541 264
Adjustment: impairment of GAC-Stellantis JV — — — — 297 — — 297
Adjustment: write down of FCA Bank investment — — — — — — 133 133
Adjusted operating income, as adjusted 13,987 6,218 1,188 2,048 641 201 (266) 24,017
H2 2022 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER STELLANTIS
Adjusted operating income, as reported 6,306 3,026 606 1,046 365 139 (539) 10,949
Share of profit/(loss) of equity method investees (2) (38) 53 — 7 — 188 208
Adjustment: impairment of GAC-Stellantis JV — — — — — — — —
Adjustment: write down of FCA Bank investment — — — — — — 133 133
Adjusted operating income, as adjusted 6,304 2,988 659 1,046 372 139 (218) 11,290
MENAFN18022024006689014967ID1107865292