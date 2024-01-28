Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council organizes the Mubdi’ah - Ramadan and Eid exhibition

(MENAFN
- Four) 26 January 2024, Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), announced it will organize the Mubdi’ah - Ramadan and Eid exhibition, an event dedicated to female entrepreneurs and creators in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Exhibition will begin on February 1st until the 4th from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, in the Al Qana - Abu Dhabi.
The exhibition, which is a part of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council’s Mubdi’ah program, will see the participation of more than 30 Emirati Female entrepreneurs who hold a “Mubdi’ah” license. The license allows them to conduct commercial activities from their homes, and aims to support the ideas and initiatives of female citizens to invest in private projects.
The organization of the Mubdi’ah - Ramadan and Eid 2024 exhibition is a result of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council’s commitment to supporting up-and-coming small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and establishments owned and managed by Emirati Female entrepreneurs. This event is also a part of the Council’s diligent initiatives that enable female innovators in Abu Dhabi to develop their businesses, promote their products, and strengthen their network of commercial relationships, in line with the government’s visions and directives for advancing the vital entrepreneurship sector.
Career path
Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, emphasized our steadfast commitment to championing female entrepreneurs through the Mubdi’ah Exhibition, a pivotal event drawing interest from diverse segments of the Abu Dhabi community. Our dedication lies in organizing this exhibition to provide a recurring platform for female entrepreneurs and creative women across various demographics and fields. The objective is clear: to inspire and empower them to embark on entrepreneurial journeys and conduct commercial activities from their homes, thereby amplifying their prospects for success, self-realization, increased income, and a foundation for a dignified and sustainable livelihood.
Al Fahim emphasized the significance of the Mubdi’ah program as a pivotal initiative in educating Emirati women about entrepreneurship. This program actively encourages their participation in the job market and motivates them to choose entrepreneurship as a rewarding and beneficial career path.
The activities of the new edition of the Mubdi’ah exhibition are being held at a time when the number of Mubdi’ah licenses issued by the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has reached to 2,463 licenses. The increase in number of licenses reflects the importance of the Mubdi’ah program and exhibition and its role in helping and supporting Emirati Female. The initiative motivates women to engage in diverse commercial, economic, and service-oriented pursuits, backing their concepts and endeavors for private project investments. This is accomplished by furnishing essential operational frameworks that amplify their likelihood of success. Supportive measures include training, development, consultancy, marketing, professional guidance, and technical assistance. Moreover, the program aims to raise awareness about effective ways for various demographics of Female to participate in home-based commercial activities, thereby enhancing their financial well-being.
The new edition of Mubdi’ah exhibition features over 20 businesses, a platform dedicated to entrepreneurial and creative women engaged in diverse commercial activities. The showcase spans a wide variety of goods, products, and services, ranging from dates, coffee, spices, seasonings, to perfumes, oud, incense, accessories, cosmetics, and henna, sewing, women’s fashion and apparel (including sheila and abaya), decoration, wedding services, handicrafts, flower arrangements, and food and beverages, and much more.
MENAFN28012024007303015691ID1107776923