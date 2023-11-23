مجموعة "كاسكو" تعتمد تكنولوجيا أڤايا لتعزيز أنظمة اتصالات أسطولها البحري

(MENAFN
حلول أڤايا تساعد على إنشاء منظومة اتصالات تتيح التواصل بشكل آني (Real-Time) بين أسطول كاسكو العالمي المكوّن من 16 سفينة ومقرها الجديد في دبي
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة – 23 نوفمبر 2023 – قالت مجموعة "كاسكو" KASCO الرائدة في تجارة النفط والغاز والشحن والخدمات البحرية، أنها استخدمت تكنولوجيا أڤايا لإنشاء منظومة اتصالات تتيح التواصل بشكل آني (Real-Time) بين أسطولها العالمي المكوّن من 16 سفينة ومقرها الجديد في دبي.
ويوفّر هذا الحل، الذي يعتمد على تكنولوجيا الاتصالات الموحّدة من أڤايا، أدوات تتيح التعاون بين مختلف فرق العمل ومع المؤسسات الخارجية مثل سلطات الموانئ، ما يؤدي إلى تحسينات كبيرة في الجانب المتصل بمواعيد الشحن والخدمات اللوجستية.
وقال المدير في القسم العقاري ضمن مجموعة كاسكو المهندس حيدر علي: "إن تزويد عملائنا بمعلومات دقيقة في الوقت المناسب عن الجداول الزمنية للشحن، يمثل تحديا كبيرا في مجمل القطاع الذي ننشط فيه، فبعض الجوانب، كحالة الطقس على سبيل المثال، هي ببساطة خارجة عن سيطرتنا. ومع ذلك، أصبحنا الآن قادرين على تبادل المعلومات بسرعة بين مقرّنا الرئيسي وسُفننا وسلطات الموانئ. وهذا يعني أنه يمكن إبلاغ عملائنا حول التحديثات المتعلقة بالجداول الزمنية بشكل سريع، وهذا بدوره يمكّنهم من إدارة أعمالهم بشكل أكثر فعالية".
وأضاف: "أتاح هذا الحل لنا أيضا تعزيز التعاون بين السفن الـ 16، ما يعني أنه بإمكانها إرسال المعلومات إلى بعضها البعض حسب الحاجة. وبشكل عام، أدى هذا الحل إلى توفير آلية فعّالة في مجال أعمالنا".
ويوفر حل أڤايا منصّة اتصالات موحّدة كاملة الميزات، يتم تنفيذها وإدارتها ضمن الشركة. وهو ما يمكّن كاسكو ليس فقط من تسجيل وتوثيق المكالمات التي يتم إجراؤها عبر النظام الأساسي لتحليلها لاحقا، بل يوفّر أيضا تطبيقا واحدا للصوت والفيديو والمراسلة والمؤتمرات والتقويم. وكل ذلك مُتاح على أي جهاز وفي أي موقع كان. وقد ساعد ذلك كاسكو على تحقيق تحسينات سريعة خصوصا في ما يتعلق بالتعاون المباشر والآني (Real Time) بين فرق العمل، وبذات الوقت تقديم البيانات التي تحتاجها الشركة لإجراء تحسينات طويلة المدى ضمن عملياتها.
والأهم أن هذا الحل جرى تنفيذه في الشركة من دون التأثير على سير العمليات والأعمال الجارية في كاسكو، أو على القدرات الخاصة بالاتصالات الحيوية.
وأضاف حيدر علي: "بطبيعة الحال، نحن بحاجة إلى أن نكون على اتصال دائم بسفننا والسلطات المختلفة في جميع أنحاء العالم. أي تأخير في مجال الاتصالات، قد يمثل خطرا بالغا على الأعمال. مع أڤايا، تمكنا من إضافة هذه الإمكانات الجديدة بسلاسة من دون التأثير على بيئة أعمالنا الحالية".
من جهته قال نائب الرئيس لقطاع مقدمي الخدمات في شركة أڤايا العالمية نور الأتاسي: "كاسكو هي مجموعة تقدم حلولا حيوية ومتخصّصة للعديد من القطاعات في المنطقة، ما يعني أن نجاح هذا المشروع كان هدفا يجب تحقيقه. نحن فخورون بدعم الشركة بينما تحقق التحوّل في أعمالها، ومساعدتها على المضي قدما في تحقيق تطلعاتها للنمو".
About KASCO Group
KASCO group became one entity merging all its subsidiaries and other companies that covers many different industries, to one that has grown beyond its aspirations. Through its mission, KASCO group has expanded its scope and has become one of the vital companies that provides specialized solutions to many sectors in the region through operating and managing it’s own tankers and managing transportation & logistics to these commodities through their own shipping and marine services, providing specialized solutions for different sectors in the region. Today KASCO group owns its fleet of oil tankers, gas carriers, supply and tugboats as well as barges and world-class logistics solutions.
The entire operation is professionally run by highly qualified and motivated expertise through a network of offices in the UAE and abroad. Commitment and honesty in providing exceptional services to the customers have placed KASCO group in good stead and given them an advantage over competition in their pursuit of excellence.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at
