Bomb Blast Kills Two Pakistani Soldiers

- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device exploded on security forces' convoy in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, near the borders with Afghanistan, on Wednesday.
The blast hit in Razmak area, North Waziristan tribal district, according to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
"No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast," the ISPR statement reads.
Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar condemned the incident and extended his condolences to the martyrs' families.
"The war against terrorism will continue until it is eradicated from the country," Kakar said in a statement.
"The sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies for the survival of the country are unforgettable," he added.
The attack on the security forces came at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan.
The operations are a result of the rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)
