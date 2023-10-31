(MENAFN
- Al Wakeel News) الوكيل الإخباري - تعلن شركة تمكين للتوظيف عن توفر شاغر لكبرى شركات الطيران في الاردن :
( مدير خط صيانة الطائرات / line maintenance manager
بالمواصفات التالية:
1 Five years relevant work experience of which at least two years should be from the aeronautical industry as Part-145 authorized
2 of a relevant sample of aircraft type(s) maintained, demonstrated by Level I type training
3, MOE, EWIS, FTS Level I and HF initial Training and
4 appropriate CARC license or an aeronautical degree or an aeronautical
5 legislations training(Part-145, Part-M)
6 experience and expertise in the application of aviation safety standards and safe maintenance
7 to read, write and communicate to an understandable level in the English language plus an equivalent knowledge of the language(s) in which the maintenance instructions are written, demonstrated by an assessment performed by CARC
على المهتمين والمطابقين لهذه المتطلبات التواصل على الارقام التالية :
0779900101/0779900171
او ارسال السيرة الذاتية على الايميلات التالية مع الذكر في خانة الموضوع التخصص :
[email protected]
[email protected]
