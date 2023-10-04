Al Dhaid Date Festival’s 3rd Edition to Launch on October 6th

(MENAFN
- Misbar Communications) The 3rd edition of Al Dhaid Date Festival is all set to commence on October 6th and run through October 8th at Expo Al Dhaid. Organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this festival will support local farmers, palm owners, and the palm cultivation sector.
With over 50 exhibitors, including producers, retailers, and date farmers from across the country, the festival will kick off with a date market on October 5th, showcasing the finest varieties of dates and featuring sections dedicated to agricultural equipment, date packaging products, and supplies.
Official festival activities will begin on October 6th, featuring a rich programme of heritage events and two exciting competitions. The Al Hussil dates competition and Al Fard dates competition, dedicated to palm owners and farmers in the Northern Emirates, offer prizes worth more than AED 80,000 to the winners. The festival will also host auctions for luxury dates and molasses and provide platforms for productive families engaged in the date industry.
His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Al Dhaid Dates Festival is not merely a celebration, but a pivotal part of a broader series of heritage and economic festivals and events organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“Our aim through these initiatives is twofold: firstly, to bolster various economic sectors within the Emirate, encompassing trade, industry, and specifically the production of dates; and secondly, to fortify and celebrate the ancient and precious Emirati heritage. The palm tree, a symbol of resilience and prosperity, holds a unique and special place in our authentic Emirati heritage,” Al Owais said.
“Through Al Dhaid Dates Festival, we seek not only to celebrate but to actively encourage and invigorate the date production and processing sector. This is crucial for enhancing production efficiency, thereby promoting, and sustaining this vital and significant sector within the country," He added.
For his part, Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival, said that the third edition of the event introduces several competitions and auctions aimed at fostering a competitive spirit among palm owners and encouraging the development of palm cultivation. Participants in the competitions are required to meet specific criteria, including the use of locally produced dates from 2023. Additionally, participants hailing from the Northern Emirates are required to provide dates cultivated in their personal farms or home gardens, and they must provide the necessary documentation upon registration.
The festival's activities will kick off with Haseel dates competition and luxury date auctions on October 6th, followed by Fard dates contest and further luxury date and molasse auctions on October 7th. The final day will feature luxury date auctions.
On the final day, the festival will host an auction featuring luxury dates. All dates entered into the competition must adhere to specific criteria and specifications: they should be at the appropriate stage of maturity and free from insect infestations, dead insects, eggs, larvae, waste, and any visible defects or off-putting smells or tastes. Furthermore, Haseel dates entered should be presented in one or two bunches weighing 6 kg, while Fard dates should have a weight of 5 kg.
The festival will be open to visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., providing a platform to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of date cultivation in the UAE.
