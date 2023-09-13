Kyiv to push for right to export grain to Poland

(MENAFN
) Kiev is going to push for its right to export grain into Poland in World Trade Organization laws, Ukrainian Premier Denis Shmygal has stated.
On Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian administration restated that Kiev does not desire to damage Polish farmers, but cautioned that it will turn to adjudication if Warsaw upheld a prohibition on imports. The present impermanent limitation on sales of Ukrainian grain, which was carried out by the EU in May, is planned to end on Friday.
“We have no intention of harming Polish farmers,” Shmygal stated on X (formerly Twitter). Warsaw’s stated policy of keeping the ban in place would be a “violation of trade law in the interest of political populism before the elections,” he continued.
Poland is planned to conduct a general poll in October, with the ruling Law and Justice party looking for a third term at the helm.
Previously in the day, Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki promised to ensure that Ukrainian grain will not “flood” his state, triggering trouble to regional manufacturers. That is going to be the issue in spite of what the EU chooses, he affirmed.
