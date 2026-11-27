MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. First Aid Products Market (Sporting Goods Retail Channel Analysis) Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The U.S. first aid products market across sporting goods retail channels was valued at USD 237.8 million in 2025. The market is projected to increase from USD 251.1 million in 2026 to USD 361.1 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is supported by greater awareness of personal health and safety, workplace safety requirements, and the frequency of minor injuries in homes, schools, workplaces, sports facilities, and recreational environments.

Demand for portable first-aid kits, wound-care products, bandages, antiseptics, emergency medical supplies, and injury support products continues to rise as more consumers participate in sports, travel, fitness programs, and outdoor recreation. Occupational health initiatives in manufacturing, construction, logistics, healthcare, and other industries are also supporting product adoption as organizations strengthen emergency preparedness and comply with safety standards.

Sports-related injuries represent a major market driver. Sprains, strains, cuts, abrasions, blisters, bruises, and minor fractures create consistent demand for adhesive bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes, elastic wraps, cold packs, wound dressings, and athletic tape. Participation in youth sports, organized athletic events, marathons, cycling, and fitness programs has increased the need for comprehensive first-aid supplies at schools, colleges, gyms, training centers, athletic clubs, and sports venues. Consumers are also keeping essential products available at home and during recreational activities to support prompt treatment and recovery.

Increasing pedal cyclist injuries are contributing to demand for portable first-aid kits and wound management products. Cycling for commuting, recreation, and fitness can result in abrasions, lacerations, road rash, cuts, bruises, and fractures caused by falls, collisions, and roadway accidents. Cyclists, bicycle clubs, event organizers, and training groups are responding by carrying or maintaining antiseptic solutions, gauze, dressings, adhesive bandages, and trauma care supplies.

Outdoor recreation is another important growth area. Hiking, camping, trekking, climbing, fishing, kayaking, mountain biking, and hunting expose participants to blisters, insect bites, burns, sprains, cuts, and other minor wounds. This has expanded demand for compact first-aid kits, burn-care products, elastic bandages, antiseptic wipes, wound dressings, blister treatments, and emergency survival supplies. Adventure tour operators, campsites, outdoor organizations, and recreational facilities are similarly improving access to well-stocked first aid kits.

In March 2026, the U.S. National Park Service reported more than 323 million recreation visits to national parks during 2025, including over 13 million overnight stays. Twenty-six parks recorded all-time visitation highs. Continued interest in hiking, camping, backpacking, climbing, and related activities is expected to strengthen sales of portable medical supplies through sporting goods and outdoor retail channels.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes country-level revenue growth and industry trends across product type and retail format, with forecasts covering 2021 - 2033.



First Aid Kits: General purpose first aid kits, outdoor & survival kits, sports first aid kits, and emergency & trauma kits

Injury Support & Stabilization: Braces & supports, splints, athletic tape, kinesiology tape, and elastic bandages & compression wraps

Wound Management: Adhesive bandages, gauze & dressings, surgical/medical tape, wound closure strips, and liquid bandages

Blister & Foot Care Products: Blister bandages, moleskin, foot protection pads, and friction prevention products

Topical Pain Relief Products: Pain relief creams, cooling gels, roll-ons, sprays, and topical pain relief patches

Hot & Cold Therapy Products: Reusable cold packs, instant cold packs, heat packs, and hot/cold combination packs

Antiseptics & Topical Treatments: Antibiotic ointments, antiseptic wipes, alcohol pads, anti-itch treatments, hydrocortisone creams, and burn treatments Emergency Response Accessories: Emergency blankets, rescue shears, tick removal tools, tweezers, first aid refill components, and CPR masks

Retail formats covered include sporting goods chains, outdoor & adventure retailers, independent/regional sporting goods retailers, and online-only sporting goods retailers.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts for informed strategic planning

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, and revenue opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights

Product innovation analysis across key first aid categories

Segment-level revenue forecasts for market assessment Actionable recommendations to support investment, product development, retail expansion, and competitive strategy

The report provides manufacturers, retailers, investors, and other industry participants with market intelligence to evaluate demand, identify growth opportunities, and make effective business decisions within the evolving U.S. first aid products market.

Companies Featured



Dick's Sporting Goods

Academy Sports + Outdoors

REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.)

BPS Direct, L.L.C. (Bass Pro Shops)

Sportsman's Warehouse

Dunham's Sports

Sports Basement

West Marine

SCHEELS SPORTS

MonkeySports, Inc. Kittery Trading Post

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