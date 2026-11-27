MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 27 (IANS) Saffron colour is giving a new look to Gorakhpur's Heritage Corridor, where shops, houses, local establishments including temples and mosques are being painted in a uniform colour and design as part of an ongoing beautification project. The building walls have been painted in saffron with white borders while doors and windows are adorned with black colour.

The corridor, stretching approximately 2.5 km between Dharamshala and Jatashankar crossings, has three mosques and four to five temples along its route. Around 80 per cent of the painting work has been completed so far. One mosque and two temples have also been painted saffron as part of the project.

Local shopkeepers and residents have welcomed the makeover, saying the uniform colour scheme has enhanced the appearance of the neighbourhood. They believe the entire stretch will look even more attractive once the work is completed by the New Year eve.

Speaking to IANS, a shopkeeper said,“There is a huge difference between the previous government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government. Earlier, the roads were congested, and decorating Gorakhpur is a great contribution of CM Yogi to the development of the state. Even painting all the shops in the same colour looks good. We have no problem with it; it is a good initiative.”

Another shopkeeper said,“It is looking quite nice. Since everything has been painted in the same colour, the entire area looks very beautiful. We have no problem or objection to it. Those who initially opposed it probably did not understand the idea, but now that the painting has been done, it is looking really good. We have not had to invest any money, and the roads have also been widened. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has done a very good job for his town.”

Another local shopkeeper said that Gorakhpur had changed significantly over the years and had witnessed considerable development.

“This change was unimaginable earlier. It has all happened because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is really nice and looks very good,” another shopkeeper said.

The beautification initiative is aimed at giving the historic stretch a unique and uniform appearance while improving its overall aesthetics. With most of the painting work already completed, the corridor is gradually acquiring a distinct look, drawing positive responses from traders and residents alike.