MENAFN - GetNews)""We built Repool to modernize hedge fund launch, administration, and operations so that managers can focus on the things they care about," said Kevin Fu, CEO of Repool. "Placing second for technology and being recognized for client service in categories open to every administrator in the industry and against firms that have been doing fund administration for decades shows that managers want a platform like ours.""The hedge fund administration and launch platform is recognized for technology, for client service to established managers, and for serving emerging managers

New York, NY - Nov. 24, 2026 - Repool, the New York-based hedge fund administration and launch platform, was shortlisted in three categories at the Hedge Fund Services Awards US 2026, presented by With Intelligence, an S&P Global company. Repool was shortlisted for Best Administrator: Technology, Best Administrator: Client Service, Established Managers and Best Administrator: Emerging Managers, and won the Highly Commended runner up distinction for Best Administrator: Technology.

The other Best Technology shortlist firms were Citco, NAV, Northern Trust, OpEff, SS&C, and U.S. Bank.

Repool combines fund administration and fund software on a single platform, serviced by a dedicated onshore team in New York.

• Administration: Repool's service covers per-investor and fund-level NAV calculation, quarterly financial statements, management and performance fee calculations, audit support, KYC/AML and FATCA classification, and compliance monitoring.

• Software: Repool's software includes an investor portal, digital subscriptions, a NAV dashboard, a CRM and data room, and custom data and API integrations.

• Security: Repool holds SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 reports.

Repool has more than $1 billion in assets under administration and has launched more than 200 funds since its founding in 2021. Repool supports structures from onshore domestic hedge funds to onshore offshore master-feeders and mini-master structures, and has launch partnerships with leading hedge fund legal counsel for institutional managers.

"We built Repool to modernize hedge fund launch, administration, and operations so that managers can focus on the things they care about," said Kevin Fu, CEO of Repool. "Placing second for technology and being recognized for client service in categories open to every administrator in the industry and against firms that have been doing fund administration for decades shows that managers want a platform like ours."

The full shortlist is available at rel="nofollow" href="" withintelligence/hedgefundservicesawardsus/en/page/2026-shortlis.

About Repool

Repool is a hedge fund administration and launch platform based in New York. Founded in 2021 and backed by Y Combinator, Repool provides fund formation, fund administration and investor onboarding software to emerging and institutional managers. Repool has launched more than 200 funds and has more than $1 billion in assets under administration. Learn more at repool.