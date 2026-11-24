MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Elevator and Escalator Market Size & Growth Forecast 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The U.S. elevator and escalator market for new installations is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.23% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Market expansion will be supported by elevator modernization, public transit upgrades, airport development, high-rise construction, mixed-use projects, and growing adoption of smart and connected vertical transportation systems.

Recent U.S. Elevator and Escalator Market Developments



In August 2026, Schindler secured a contract to modernize 31 elevators at the 50-story General Motors Building in New York. The project includes comprehensive refurbishment and implementation of PORT destination-dispatch technology.

In August 2026, Skyline Elevators installed a 10-unit elevator system for new residential towers in the Bronx, New York. The project includes three three-stop machine-room-less (MRL) elevators and two overhead-traction elevators operating at 500 ft/min across 30 stops.

In July 2026, G-Tech Elevators announced plans to supply two passenger elevators for a 25-story residential tower at 130 Lafayette Street in Manhattan. The units will serve 27 and 26 stops, respectively. In July 2026, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority unveiled three elevators at the Borough Hall subway station in Downtown Brooklyn, advancing accessibility improvements at the historic station.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Modernization of aging elevators and escalators represents a major U.S. market opportunity. Building owners and transit agencies are prioritizing safety, reliability, accessibility, energy efficiency, and lower maintenance costs. In January 2026, the New York City Housing Authority announced an approximately $300 million initiative to replace 271 elevator cabs across 138 buildings. The MTA's 2025-2029 Capital Plan also includes the replacement of approximately 45 elevators and 43 escalators, along with accessibility improvements at 60 stations.

Smart elevators and connected maintenance platforms are gaining traction as operators seek to reduce downtime and improve equipment performance. IoT sensors, cloud-based monitoring, predictive analytics, and remote diagnostics are becoming increasingly important. KONE's 24/7 Connected Services and Otis ONE connectivity illustrate this shift, while Schindler expanded its modernization portfolio in May 2026 with ReStore and ReNew packages for aging hydraulic elevators.

Government funding for public transportation is also strengthening demand. In March 2026, the Federal Transit Administration made approximately $686 million available through the All Stations Accessibility Program. The Federal Railroad Administration subsequently announced $5.3 billion in rail infrastructure investments in August 2026. These programs are expected to generate opportunities for new elevator and escalator installations, replacement equipment, and accessibility upgrades.

Airport expansion provides another important source of demand. The Airport Infrastructure Grant program allocated $14.5 billion over five years beginning in FY2022. In August 2026, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $870 million in FAA grants covering 339 airport projects across 44 states and two territories. Blue Grass Airport also launched its $500 million Future LEX program, which includes an eight-gate concourse and terminal improvements.

Market Restraints

High construction costs, material-price volatility, elevated borrowing expenses, and weaker construction activity may limit short-term market growth. Prices for steel, aluminum, copper, and electrical components have increased installation and modernization costs. Construction input prices rose 9.6% year over year in May 2026, potentially leading developers to postpone procurement, revise equipment specifications, or defer upgrades.

Labor availability remains another challenge. The U.S. construction industry is estimated to require 349,000 additional workers in 2026, with the shortfall potentially reaching 456,000 in 2027. Competition from data center, semiconductor, and power infrastructure projects is intensifying demand for skilled workers. Limited availability of specialized elevator technicians could increase costs and delay installation, commissioning, maintenance, and modernization schedules.

Elevator Market Segmentation Insights

Machine room-less traction elevators accounted for approximately 63% of U.S. new elevator installations in 2025. Demand is being supported by building renovations and projects where space constraints make conventional machinery configurations less practical. Public-sector renovation programs, including the redevelopment of the General Services Administration headquarters at 1800 F Street NW in Washington, D.C., may create additional opportunities for MRL elevator suppliers.

Passenger elevators represented the largest share of new installations by carriage type in 2025, driven by multifamily housing, high-rise residential buildings, hotels, and mixed-use developments. Elevators with capacity for 16-24 persons are forecast to record the largest incremental growth from 2025 to 2031, at a CAGR of 2.32%. Commercial buildings are expected to be the fastest-growing elevator end-user segment as office, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use investment continues.

Parallel escalators accounted for the largest share of new escalator installations. Shopping mall redevelopment, mixed-use retail destinations, and transit modernization are supporting demand for equipment designed for high passenger volumes. Major replacement programs include Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority plans to replace 139 escalators by 2028 and Bay Area Rapid Transit plans to replace 41 escalators across four San Francisco stations.

Regional Outlook



Western U.S.: Growth is supported by transit investment and major infrastructure programs, including the more than $21 billion Brightline West high-speed rail project connecting Southern California and Las Vegas.

Midwest: Manufacturing, semiconductor, electric vehicle, battery, life sciences, and data center investment is creating demand across industrial facilities, research centers, offices, and support buildings.

Northeast: The $1.01 billion redevelopment of Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, the $19 billion JFK International Airport redevelopment, and expanding data center investment are supporting installations and modernization. Southern U.S.: Population growth, urbanization, tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and multifamily development are driving demand in metropolitan markets including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

Competitive Landscape

The U.S. elevator and escalator market includes global manufacturers and established regional service providers. Otis led the market in 2025 through its new equipment, maintenance, repair, and modernization operations. Schindler maintains more than 6,500 employees and over 160 locations across North America, while TK Elevator continues to compete in the low- and mid-rise segment through its EOX platform. KONE has a strong maintenance and modernization presence, and Mitsubishi Electric is positioned in high-rise, premium, and technically complex projects.

Key vendors identified in the report include Otis Worldwide Corporation, KONE Corporation, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation, Hyundai Elevator, Fujitec Co., Ltd., and TK Elevator. Other market participants include Savaria Corporation, Delaware Elevator, Schumacher Elevator Company, Garaventa Lift, Cibes Lift, Mid-American Elevator, and Residential Elevators Inc.

The report evaluates the U.S. elevator market by machine type, carriage type, capacity, and end-user. It also assesses the escalator market by product type and end-user, while examining growth rates, regional performance, competitive positioning, modernization opportunities, and the principal factors influencing new installations through 2031.

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