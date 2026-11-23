MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTCQB: GLTK) reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, including an 86% increase in net revenue to $10.3 million from $5.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting its December 2025 acquisition of a 51% interest in 123 Investments Limited, operator of the Moda in Pelle footwear business. Operating income reached $1.4 million, compared with a $0.5 million operating loss a year earlier, while consolidated net income totaled $0.7 million, reversing a $0.7 million net loss. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $3 million from approximately $10,000. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue rose 105% to $31.9 million, although the company recorded an operating loss of $5.7 million and a consolidated net loss of $2.8 million. Operating cash flow increased to $2.1 million from $0.7 million.

Globaltech also provided an update on its proposed uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, with its application remaining under review and management continuing to target completion in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company has completed several preparatory steps, including a 1-for-3 reverse stock split, governance enhancements and regulatory filings, but must still satisfy Nasdaq listing requirements and obtain approval. As of Sept. 30, 2026, Globaltech reported $0.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, $2.8 million in restricted cash and a working capital deficit of $27.9 million. The company may pursue additional equity financing to support its operations and uplisting efforts, which could dilute existing shareholders.

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About Globaltech Corporation

Globaltech Corporation (OTCQB: GLTK) is a publicly-traded technology platform company building AI and data companies inside real operating infrastructure. The Company combines revenue-generating operating businesses with AI and data technology platforms across telecommunications, retail commerce, financial technology, enterprise software, e-commerce and sports technology. Through its Center of Excellence, Globaltech seeks to identify, validate and scale technology opportunities using real customer environments, infrastructure, operating workflows and commercialization support.

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