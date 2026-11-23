MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heart Pump Device Market Report by Product, Type, End Use, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global heart pump device market is projected to reach US$ 8.61 billion by 2034, rising from US$ 2.93 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.72% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, a growing number of heart failure cases, continued innovation in mechanical circulatory support systems, and wider access to advanced cardiac care.

Market Overview

Heart pump devices represent an important segment of the cardiovascular medical device industry. Ventricular assist devices (VADs), intra-aortic balloon pumps, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation systems, and total artificial hearts are used for patients with severe heart failure and end-stage cardiac conditions. These technologies support bridge-to-transplant care, recovery, and long-term destination therapy for patients who are not eligible for transplantation.

Demand is increasing as aging populations, obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyles, and other cardiovascular risk factors contribute to a greater global heart failure burden. More than 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, while approximately 3,500 donor hearts are available annually. This substantial gap continues to strengthen the clinical importance of mechanical circulatory support. Five-year LVAD survival rates of approximately 63% are also encouraging greater consideration of long-term support for eligible patients.

Heart Pump Device Market Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of mechanical circulatory support is a major market driver. VADs and related systems are becoming essential treatment options as heart failure incidence rises and donor organ availability remains limited. The global heart failure population is estimated to exceed 60 million people in 2025, creating sustained demand for technologies that can improve survival, patient outcomes, and quality of life.

Bridge-to-transplant and destination therapy applications are also supporting market growth. More than 6.5 million Americans aged 20 and older are estimated to have heart failure, with approximately 960,000 new cases reported annually. These trends are expanding the patient population that may require temporary or permanent cardiac support.

Technological development remains central to the market outlook. Manufacturers are advancing device miniaturization, biocompatible materials, durability, energy efficiency, and continuous-flow technologies. Fully implantable systems may improve mobility, while digital monitoring and remote patient management can support device performance tracking and post-operative care. Next-generation total artificial heart designs and magnetically levitated pumps are also broadening the innovation pipeline.

Market Challenges

High device, implantation, hospitalization, and follow-up costs remain significant barriers. Heart pump procedures require specialized surgical teams, intensive care, and long-term monitoring. Limited reimbursement in some markets can restrict access, particularly in developing economies with constrained healthcare budgets.

Clinical risks may include bleeding, blood clots, infection, thrombosis, and device malfunction. These complications require careful patient selection and ongoing medical management. Manufacturers and healthcare providers continue to invest in improved device designs, biocompatible materials, monitoring capabilities, and infection control protocols to enhance safety.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States is a leading heart pump device market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, specialized cardiac centers, broad adoption of innovative technologies, and active clinical research environment. Reimbursement support and a large heart failure population are expected to maintain demand for VADs and other mechanical circulatory support systems.

Germany remains a key European market, supported by established cardiac care facilities, a strong medical device sector, and investment in clinical research. The country's focus on advanced heart failure management is expected to encourage continued adoption of innovative cardiac assist technologies.

India offers emerging growth opportunities as cardiovascular disease prevalence rises and private healthcare infrastructure expands. Approximately 70 specialist hospitals perform an estimated 90 to 100 heart transplants annually, while limited donor availability increases the need for cardiac support devices. High treatment costs remain a constraint, although medical tourism, healthcare investment, and growing clinical capabilities may improve access.

The United Arab Emirates is also developing as an important market, supported by high healthcare spending, modern hospitals, medical tourism, and government investment in healthcare modernization. Greater awareness of cardiovascular health and access to advanced treatment technologies are expected to support adoption.

Recent Industry Developments



July 2025: CorWave's heart pump system was implanted in a patient with advanced heart failure at St. Vincent's Hospital in Australia. The system maintained natural heart pulsatility, and the patient was discharged after 30 days without reported complications.

May 2025: A multicenter U.S. clinical trial evaluated BrioVAD as an LVAD option for severe heart failure. The magnetically levitated pump was assessed at eight locations, including Cleveland Clinic.

May 2025: Abbott received FDA approval for the TendyneT transcatheter mitral valve replacement system for patients with severe mitral annular calcification who were ineligible for conventional surgery. March 2025: Johnson & Johnson MedTech presented Impella survival data following an upgrade to Class 2a in ACC/AHA treatment guidance for cardiogenic shock after STEMI.

Heart Pump Device Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by product, type, end use, and region. Product categories include ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pumps, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation systems, and total artificial hearts. By type, the market covers implanted and extracorporeal heart pump devices. Primary end users include hospitals, cardiac centers, and research institutes.

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Countries assessed include the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance. Companies examined include Abbott Inc., Getinge AB., Teleflex Incorporated, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, LivaNova PLC, CorWave SA, JARVIK HEART, INC., and ABIOMED.

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