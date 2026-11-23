EYWA and Dubai Audio Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Living Through the Power of Sound
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, 23 November 2026 – EYWA, the regenerative real estate brand by Dubai-headquartered European developer R.Evolution, and Dubai Audio, the Middle East’s specialist in high-fidelity audio, have announced a strategic partnership to explore how sound, architecture and technology can enhance the experience of living at home.
The collaboration brings together EYWA’s focus on longevity, sustainability and wellbeing-led design with Dubai Audio’s expertise in home cinema, multi-room audio and bespoke sound systems. Through expert discussions and shared experiences, the companies will explore why the sounds people hear deserve as much consideration as the materials, light and layout of their homes.
Why sound matters in residential design
Scientific research is giving greater attention to the sounds people live with. A study published in October 2026 found that natural sounds were consistently associated with positive wellbeing outcomes. The World Health Organization has also linked excessive environmental noise to sleep disturbance, hypertension and mental health problems.
Together, the findings suggest that sound deserves attention from the earliest stages of residential design. Reducing unwanted noise remains important, but so does creating space for enjoyable listening that residents can control.
At EYWA, the approach to creating healthier living environments is already reflected in its advanced air filtration, water treatment and mineralisation systems, alongside integrated electromagnetic field (EMF) protection across its projects. The developments also feature “Sound Vibration Harmonised Living Water” systems, where positive affirmations are played into drinking water tanks, based on the belief that sound vibrations can harmonise and energise the water. The partnership with Dubai Audio will further explore how sound can be thoughtfully integrated into residential spaces to enhance everyday living.
Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution, said: “At EYWA, wellbeing begins with a carefully considered sensory experience — where light, space, and sound come together to elevate everyday living. Thoughtful acoustics and immersive audio help create calm, clarity, and a natural sense of ease. Through our partnership with Dubai Audio, we’re designing an auditory atmosphere that feels effortless, supports connection, and enhances the way residents live each day.”
Bringing Sound to Life
Founded in Dubai in 1994, Dubai Audio specialises in high-fidelity audio, home cinema and integrated listening systems. Through its retail, distribution and turnkey project businesses, the company brings together international brands and expertise in product selection, consultation, system design, installation and ongoing support. Working across residential, hospitality and commercial settings, Dubai Audio approaches sound through performance, craftsmanship and the character of each space. Its showrooms, listening events and cultural collaborations connect people with music and the stories behind it.
“Sound deserves a central place in the conversation about how we live well,” said Aliya Anwar, Creative Director of Dubai Audio. “At its best, a sound system disappears, leaving only the experience and the connection we feel to it. Through our partnership with EYWA, we want to explore the relationship between sound, health and longevity through carefully curated experiences that bring expert insight and exceptional listening together. Our ambition goes beyond demonstrating audio systems. We want to inspire a more conscious relationship with sound—helping people understand how it can shape atmosphere, awaken emotion and deepen connection, so that it is experienced not merely as a backdrop to life, but as an essential part of how we feel, gather and live.”
The collaboration will be brought to life through a series of experiential activations, including two events per quarter: one joint EYWA and Dubai Audio event and a second focused on House of Longevity, EYWA’s research and community platform. Activities may include sound demonstrations, expert conversations and discussions on the relationship between architecture, music and everyday wellbeing.
Focused entirely on longevity and wellbeing, EYWA aligns with Dubai’s growing emphasis on healthier living environments, supported by the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which includes more than 200 projects and initiatives, and the Dubai Longevity Authority, which aims to contribute over AED 35 billion to the emirate’s economy over the next decade.
The collaboration brings together EYWA’s focus on longevity, sustainability and wellbeing-led design with Dubai Audio’s expertise in home cinema, multi-room audio and bespoke sound systems. Through expert discussions and shared experiences, the companies will explore why the sounds people hear deserve as much consideration as the materials, light and layout of their homes.
Why sound matters in residential design
Scientific research is giving greater attention to the sounds people live with. A study published in October 2026 found that natural sounds were consistently associated with positive wellbeing outcomes. The World Health Organization has also linked excessive environmental noise to sleep disturbance, hypertension and mental health problems.
Together, the findings suggest that sound deserves attention from the earliest stages of residential design. Reducing unwanted noise remains important, but so does creating space for enjoyable listening that residents can control.
At EYWA, the approach to creating healthier living environments is already reflected in its advanced air filtration, water treatment and mineralisation systems, alongside integrated electromagnetic field (EMF) protection across its projects. The developments also feature “Sound Vibration Harmonised Living Water” systems, where positive affirmations are played into drinking water tanks, based on the belief that sound vibrations can harmonise and energise the water. The partnership with Dubai Audio will further explore how sound can be thoughtfully integrated into residential spaces to enhance everyday living.
Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution, said: “At EYWA, wellbeing begins with a carefully considered sensory experience — where light, space, and sound come together to elevate everyday living. Thoughtful acoustics and immersive audio help create calm, clarity, and a natural sense of ease. Through our partnership with Dubai Audio, we’re designing an auditory atmosphere that feels effortless, supports connection, and enhances the way residents live each day.”
Bringing Sound to Life
Founded in Dubai in 1994, Dubai Audio specialises in high-fidelity audio, home cinema and integrated listening systems. Through its retail, distribution and turnkey project businesses, the company brings together international brands and expertise in product selection, consultation, system design, installation and ongoing support. Working across residential, hospitality and commercial settings, Dubai Audio approaches sound through performance, craftsmanship and the character of each space. Its showrooms, listening events and cultural collaborations connect people with music and the stories behind it.
“Sound deserves a central place in the conversation about how we live well,” said Aliya Anwar, Creative Director of Dubai Audio. “At its best, a sound system disappears, leaving only the experience and the connection we feel to it. Through our partnership with EYWA, we want to explore the relationship between sound, health and longevity through carefully curated experiences that bring expert insight and exceptional listening together. Our ambition goes beyond demonstrating audio systems. We want to inspire a more conscious relationship with sound—helping people understand how it can shape atmosphere, awaken emotion and deepen connection, so that it is experienced not merely as a backdrop to life, but as an essential part of how we feel, gather and live.”
The collaboration will be brought to life through a series of experiential activations, including two events per quarter: one joint EYWA and Dubai Audio event and a second focused on House of Longevity, EYWA’s research and community platform. Activities may include sound demonstrations, expert conversations and discussions on the relationship between architecture, music and everyday wellbeing.
Focused entirely on longevity and wellbeing, EYWA aligns with Dubai’s growing emphasis on healthier living environments, supported by the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which includes more than 200 projects and initiatives, and the Dubai Longevity Authority, which aims to contribute over AED 35 billion to the emirate’s economy over the next decade.
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