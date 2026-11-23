MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pop star Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21, 2026. The couple confirmed the wedding on social media by sharing their first set of black-and-white photos, marking a new chapter in their relationship after nearly five years of dating.

In a joint Instagram post on November 22, Cyrus and Morando shared a series of wedding portraits captured by renowned photographer Jose Villa.

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The post featured the caption, "M + M (white heart emoticon) 11.21.26," confirming their wedding date.

She reshared the pictures in the Instagram Stories and added her song Let's Get Married as the background.

In the photographs, Cyrus is seen wearing a sleek, long-sleeved white gown with a structured bodice and a flowing train.

She completed her look with a classic updo, while Morando wore a dark suit and tie. One of the portraits shows the musician kissing Cyrus on the cheek as she smiles at the camera.

The couple's golden retriever, sporting a floral collar, also joined them for the photographs.

The wedding announcement garnered more than 6.9 million likes within hours of being shared. Several celebrities and friends congratulated the newlyweds in the comments.

Designer Donatella Versace wrote, "Congratulations my gorgeous girl!! You are both so incredibly beautiful together. Sending big hugs."

Model Naomi Campbell also extended her wishes, commenting, "Congratulations @miley blessings on your divine union and journey together."

Musicians Kesha, Doechii and Chlöe Bailey, along with Cyrus' sister Brandi Cyrus, were among those who celebrated the couple.

According to People magazine, Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends.

Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus were among those attending the celebrations. Photographs obtained by People magazine from the ceremony showed the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool beneath an arch decorated with white flowers.

The wedding festivities reportedly began on November 20 with a rehearsal dinner attended by family members and loved ones.

Cyrus' stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared glimpses of the gathering on her Instagram Stories. One photograph showed a menu featuring the couple's initials, "M+M".

The wedding comes nearly a year after the couple's engagement was confirmed. Cyrus was first spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1, 2025.

People magazine confirmed their engagement the following day.

In a July interview with Wonderland Magazine, Morando revealed that he proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, the previous year. The couple had never visited the destination before but had both wanted to explore it.

Recalling how he tried to keep the proposal a surprise, Morando said, "We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could."

He eventually found an opportunity while the couple were walking around their hotel grounds. Morando led Cyrus towards a secluded garden, where she was recording videos with her back turned, before getting down on one knee.

Cyrus and Morando were first romantically linked in December 2021 after being photographed together backstage at her NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami. They had also been spotted at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021.

In a May 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus revealed that the two had met through a blind date.

"We got put on a blind date," she said, clarifying, "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave,'" he was quoted as saying by People magazine.

She added, "I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing."

Before her relationship with Morando, Cyrus was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The former couple married in December 2018, separated in August 2019 and finalised their divorce in January 2020.

Morando is a musician and drummer for the band Liily. Cyrus, meanwhile, recently headlined shows at the Hollywood Bowl and released her album Bass Persuades.

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