MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, participated in the Qatar–Germany Economic Dialogue, inaugurated by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Minister-President of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia, H E Hendrik Wüst, on Saturday, 21 November 2026, in Bonn, Germany.

The dialogue explored opportunities to strengthen economic, trade and investment relations between the State of Qatar and the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Discussions also focused on potential cooperation and partnerships across sectors of mutual interest, as well as ways to expand collaboration between companies and business institutions on both sides.

In this context, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H E Hendrik Wüst, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, witnessed the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar and Germany's NRW.

Global Business GmbH, aimed at strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation and expanding partnership opportunities between the two sides.

The dialogue also saw the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The declaration aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and strategic sectors of mutual interest, including advanced technologies, industrial innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding between private-sector representatives from both countries, contributing to broader economic partnerships and greater opportunities for cooperation and investment between Qatari and German companies.