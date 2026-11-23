MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Berluti, the Parisian Maison with Italian roots renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and distinctive leather patina, celebrated the opening of its new flagship boutique at 21 High st. in Katara Cultural Village, marking a new chapter in the Maison's presence in Doha.

The opening, held on November 12, 2026, was graced by the Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President of Ali Bin Ali Holding, Nabeel Ali Bin Ali; CEO of Berluti, Jean-Marc Mansvelt; Ambassador of Italy to Qatar, H E Paolo Toschi; Ambassador of France to Qatar, H E Arnaud Pescheux; and General Manager of Galeries Lafayette Doha & Ali Bin Ali Fashion, Kevin Gerard Pender.

The event also brought together Berluti's valued clients, media, and other distinguished guests for an evening dedicated to the Maison's unrivaled savoir-faire and its latest creative expression.

Building on its existing boutique at Vendôme Mall, the new flagship brings Berluti's distinctive universe to a dedicated space at 21 High st., offering clients an elevated environment in which to discover the Maison's collections, craftsmanship and heritage.

At Doha Katara, the Berluti concept unites architecture, furniture, materials, lighting, art and product through a cohesive design language, a contemporary take on the Maison's Parisian and Italian heritage.

The 210 sqm boutique features a warm palette of rich wood, marble, glass and signature patinated Venezia leather that creates depth and continuity. Considered perspectives guide clients through the collections, while leather and its iconic patina extend beyond the products to become defining interior elements, seamlessly connecting craftsmanship with its surroundings.

A key highlight of the opening was the presentation of Berluti's resonance with the masterpiece of French literature, Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince) by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry).

A temporary store installation celebrated the two worlds united by imagination, authenticity and timeless storytelling. Commenting on the opening, Mansvelt said,“Opening our magnificent new flagship at Katara Cultural Village is a profound expression of Berluti's unique identity, bringing the timeless elegance of our French Maison and our Italian roots into a vibrant dialogue with the discerning clientele of Doha. At 21 High st., we are proud to offer a sanctuary of exceptional craftsmanship where our storied heritage meets the dynamic spirit of Qatar.”

Pender added,“We are delighted to welcome Berluti's new flagship to 21 High st. This opening reflects our commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our clients, moments of discovery that go beyond retail, while providing a setting where contemporary creativity can thrive and the distinctive spirit of both Berluti and 21 High st. comes alive.”