Uzbekistan To Reopen Chernyaevka Border Crossing With Kazakhstan On Nov. 25
Located in the Tashkent region, the checkpoint connects Uzbekistan with Kazakhstan's Zhibek Zholy crossing in the Turkistan region and serves as an important route for passenger travel between the two countries.
Following modernization, the combined Gisht Kuprik–Zhibek Zholy crossing is expected to handle up to 70,000 people daily, compared with its previous capacity of around 30,000. During peak periods, throughput could reach 100,000 people per day. The upgraded infrastructure is also designed to process more than 2,000 passenger vehicles daily.
An opening ceremony and the official handover of the facility will take place before passenger traffic resumes. Delegations from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are expected to attend.
The Gisht Kuprik checkpoint was closed for reconstruction on February 5, 2025. The renovation was initially expected to take four months but was delayed, extending the project timeline to nearly two years.
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