MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's conditions for ending tensions in the region do not reflect any extraordinary demands, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he made the remarks at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, November 23.

"The conditions put forward are Iran's legitimate rights. They include the lifting of illegal and unjust sanctions, an end to the naval blockade, and matters that the US side agreed to in the Islamabad memorandum of understanding," he said.

The Iranian official added that if the US side fulfills its commitments, security and stability would return to the Strait of Hormuz and the region as soon as possible.

He noted that this does not mean overlooking the complexity of the issue, but rather reflects Iran's understanding of what it wants, what its citizens' rights are, and its determination not to back down on these matters.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. These were the first strikes on Iran since the memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman. The conflict brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.