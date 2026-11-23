MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) plans to begin developing two geothermal projects in the country in 2027, SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum being held in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, one of SOCAR's areas of focus is the energy transition. Isayev stated that SOCAR intends to become an energy company with a balanced portfolio, including both the hydrocarbon business and low-carbon sectors, by 2035.

Afgan Isayev noted that, according to forecasts by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and other studies, the global economy will continue to depend on oil and gas in the coming decades.

“At the same time, SOCAR intends to increase the efficiency of its production and reduce its environmental impact. In this regard, the company is implementing new technologies, including artificial intelligence-based solutions, and is carrying out a digitalization program. This year, the company received the World Economic Forum's Lighthouse Award for the third time for its implementation of artificial intelligence in downstream operations. The application of these technologies at the urea production facility helps improve energy efficiency and optimize the use of raw materials.

In addition, about two years ago, SOCAR, in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), developed and implemented new applications of artificial intelligence. This system helps analyze data obtained from satellites, drones, and field surveys, identify potential issues, and determine the necessary measures-ranging from preventive maintenance to the implementation of new operational technologies in the upstream and downstream segments,” he said.

According to him, SOCAR plans to leverage its well-drilling expertise and establish cooperation with Italian companies to develop geothermal resources.

He noted that the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, and the Government of Azerbaijan will begin developing appropriate mechanisms designed to mitigate risks to the development of the geothermal industry.

The SOCAR vice president reported that preliminary desk studies on the geothermal potential of the liberated territories were conducted in collaboration with Schlumberger, and opportunities in the Neftchala region were explored together with Baker Hughes.

According to him, the Neftchala region has the potential to utilize geothermal energy for both electricity generation and district heating.

“SOCAR is currently seeking a partner willing to invest in these projects and possessing experience and technology in the field of geothermal energy and district heating. The company hopes to join forces with such a partner and begin developing these two areas starting in 2027,” he said.