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Company announcement no. 56 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

23 November 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 47

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 47:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 11,091,610 342.4496 3,798,317,970 16 November 2026 5,000 371.4895 1,857,448 17 November 2026 5,000 368.8092 1,844,046 18 November 2026 5,000 365.3910 1,826,955 19 November 2026 5,000 365.0415 1,825,208 20 November 2026 188,040 355.3679 66,823,380 Total accumulated over week 47 208,040 356.5518 74,177,036 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 11,299,650 342.7093 3,872,495,006

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.385% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 16 November 2026 2,477 371.4940 920,191 17 November 2026 2,817 368.6793 1,038,570 18 November 2026 2,449 365.5589 895,254 19 November 2026 3,070 365.3635 1,121,666 20 November 2026 117,952 355.3527 41,914,562 Total accumulated over week 47 128,765 356.3875 45,890,242 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 7,190,943 342.7655 2,464,807,119





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 16 November 2026 2,523 371.4850 937,257 17 November 2026 2,183 368.9769 805,477 18 November 2026 2,551 365.2298 931,701 19 November 2026 1,930 364.5294 703,542 20 November 2026 70,088 355.3936 24,908,827 Total accumulated over week 47 79,275 356.8187 28,286,803 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,108,707 342.6109 1,407,687,867





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Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment_2026-11-20