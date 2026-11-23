MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moira Lavery and Nick Panes join as Senior Managing Directors in London to help clients address financial crime and cross-border risk

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Moira Lavery and Nick Panes as Senior Managing Directors in the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Lavery and Mr. Panes join FTI Consulting's London office with more than six decades of combined experience. Ms. Lavery will help clients navigate sensitive, high-stakes matters, with a particular focus on whistleblowing investigations and employee relations. She will advise organisations on strengthening the processes underlying investigations and disciplinary matters, including minimising delays and maintaining confidentiality to help reduce regulatory scrutiny, litigation risk and reputational damage.

Mr. Panes will lead the UK Business Intelligence team, supporting clients across industries with business intelligence and investigative requirements in connection with transactions, investments and disputes. His team will advise on matters spanning pre-transaction due diligence, strategic intelligence and stakeholder mapping, complex and sensitive investigations, asset tracing and recovery, and preventive risk management focused on fraud, corruption and anti-money laundering issues.

“Moira and Nick bring highly complementary experience that will enhance the support we provide to clients facing complex, sensitive and cross-border matters,” said Julian Glass, Head of the UK Forensic Accounting Advisory Services practice.“Nick's deep business intelligence and risk advisory expertise will strengthen our UK capabilities, while Moira's experience leading sophisticated investigations and navigating complex stakeholder environments will help us continue to grow our internal investigations offering. We are delighted to welcome them both to the firm.”

Ms. Lavery has extensive experience leading global investigations, intelligence, legal, compliance and financial crime functions for a number of the largest global financial institutions. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Moira served as Head of Employee Conduct and Concerns at HSBC, leading the resolution of complex employee relations matters and critical workforce issues across international markets. Earlier in her career, she served as Head of Investigations & Intelligence at Deutsche Bank AG, Chief Executive Officer of Proven, and Chief of Staff at Barclays. Her experience includes helping organisations establish robust investigative and disciplinary processes that support confidentiality, timely decision-making and carefully managed communications.

“Internal investigations are among the most sensitive and difficult issues organisations face, and robust processes can demonstrate a positive culture and a commitment to integrity,” Ms. Lavery said.“Minimising delays, maintaining confidentiality and planning communications carefully are critical to reducing regulatory, litigation and reputational risk. FTI Consulting's focus on understanding client needs, building new areas of expertise and bringing together experienced teams from across the globe made joining the firm a compelling opportunity.”

Mr. Panes brings more than 25 years of experience advising clients on business intelligence, political risk, sanctions, regulatory compliance and complex cross-border matters. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was a partner at a global consultancy that specialises in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness services, forensic accounting and litigation support.

“Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are driving both creativity and disruption across the investigations industry, but as processes accelerate, experience, accuracy and judgement remain essential to reaching considered conclusions,” Mr. Panes said.“FTI Consulting offers an established, market-leading practice, a collaborative global platform and the opportunity to work across the firm's segments to support clients throughout the EMEA region and beyond. I look forward to helping build the practice further by combining flexible, cross-border investigative capabilities with continued technological innovation.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,200 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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